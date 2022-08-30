UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the European Union have expressed grave concerns over the dramatic escalation of clashes between the supporters of an influential Shiite cleric and security officials in Iraq. The concern from the top UN and EU officials came as 20 protestors were killed and over 300 injured in the deadly clash that erupted following the announcement of political leader and cleric Muqtada al-Sadr that he was leaving politics.

In a statement released on Monday, the UN chief issued a call for “calm and restraint” in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. Also, he urged the political leader to appeal to his supporters to return to their places and encourage dialogue over the violence. Notably, Sadr’s alliance won the majority of seats in last October’s general election, but his parliamentarians resigned en masse after reaching a deadlock with a rival Shitte bloc over the appointment of a new premier. Since then, his loyal followers have been camping outside the parliament building for months.

Political unrest in Iraq

Earlier last month, the furious protestors even stormed the government buildings to protest the political stalemate and lack of progress. His supporters are opposing the nomination of a pro-Iran rival candidate for prime minister. However, the situation turned deadly on Monday after the Shitte leader announced his retirement plan from Iraq politics. According to multiple media reports, police fired gunshots and mortars to restrict protestors from vandalising government offices. This resulted in the killing of at least 20 people, including one security official.

UN chief, EU urge Iraqi protestors to leave the path of violence

Eexpressing concern, Guterres noted that freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental rights that must be respected at all times but appealed to the protestors to leave the path of violence. "The Secretary-General urges all parties and actors to rise above their differences and form, through peaceful and inclusive dialogue, an effective national government that will be able to deliver on longstanding demands for reform, without further delay," according to the statement. The same has been echoed by the European Union. It also urged all parties to exercise restraint to prevent further violence and invited political forces to solve issues through a constructive political dialogue within the constitutional framework.

Image: AP