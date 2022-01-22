UN Chief Calls For US-China Dialogue Over Trade & Tech To Avoid Global Market Polarisation

In a bid to avoid the polarisation of the world market and economy, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for dialogue and negotiation between the US and China over trade and technology. Speaking at a press briefing, the UN chief said that he has always advocated for the need for a unified global market and a unified global economy. Guterres called on China and the US - the world’s two largest economies - to find a common ground over trade and technology through dialogue and negotiation.

"I've been, many times, saying that we need to avoid at all costs the division of the world into two, each with its own economic system and set of rules, each with its own dominant currency, each with its own internet, and each with its own technological strategy and artificial intelligence and in other aspects," Antonio Guterres told at a press briefing.

"Now, it is clear that, at the present moment, there are a number of differences," he said, adding: "I've been advocating, both with the US and China, on the importance of a serious dialogue and a serious negotiation.”

US-China trade, tech war

It is imperative to mention here that in recent years, China has been accused of unfair trade practises that range from intellectual property theft to dumping. The US and China are also engaged in a full-blown tech war, which started under the Donald Trump administration but is continuing under US President Joe Biden. The tech war had started as a trade dispute, but it soon morphed into a battle for leadership technologies like 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors.

The US has been the global tech leader for decades, but that position is now being challenged by China, which has thrown its full weight behind efforts to catch up to the West. Amid the rising tensions, last year, Biden issued an executive order implying the ban on the acquisition of US investors or investments targeting 59 Chinese military and surveillance companies. Meanwhile, in a retaliatory attack, Beijing accused the US of “suppressing” Chinese firms and threatened to take necessary steps against the country. In 2021, top trade officials from the US and the EU also discussed a broad range of bilateral, and multilateral issues ranging from WTO reforms and the “challenges posed by non-market countries and economies including China, that undermine American and European workers and businesses".

(Image: AP)