The United Nations has now condemned North Korea’s alleged testing of a ballistic missile of intercontinental range. According to reports, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea tested a new type of Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile, led by leader Kim Jong Un. Following the testing, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the event and claimed that it could lead to a significant escalation of tensions in the region. South Korean President Moon Jae-has also condemned the DPRK's ICBM test.

According to a report by Korean media KCNA, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test launch of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in the country. Hwasong-17, a giant ICBM, which was first introduced in October 2020 is being called the ‘monster rocket’ by analysts, according to UKR Pravda. The missile launch has infuriated the UN as well as the countries neighbours as it landed in Japanese territorial waters.

The North Korean state media on Thursday claimed that the missile was successfully tested. Interestingly, launches of the missile has never been successful before. According to state media reports, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally attended the testing of the ICBM.

UN chief calls for diplomatic solution to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula

Following the testing, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres termed the move a “clear violation of Security Council resolutions” and called on a diplomatic solution to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula. “I condemn the launch of a ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which risks a significant escalation of tensions in the region. We need a peaceful diplomatic solution for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula,” António Guterres said.

I condemn the launch of a ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which risks a significant escalation of tensions in the region.



We need a peaceful diplomatic solution for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 24, 2022

In a statement, issued by his spokesperson cited by the United Nations newsletter, the UN chief called the move “another breach” of DPRK’s 2018 self-imposed moratorium that is in “clear violation of Security Council resolutions.” According to reports, North Korea has reportedly conducted 13 weapons launches this year, prompting concern in the United States. The launch of the missile comes despite North Korea’s announcement that it has put its ICBM and nuclear tests on hold.

South Korean President condemns DPRK's ICBM test

Meanwhile, South Korean President Moon Jae-in condemned the DPRK's ICBM test and called it a "violation" of the supreme leader Kim Jong Un, who had imposed a moratorium against long-range missile testing in place since April 2018. The US and Indo-Pacific Command also condemned Pyongyang's ballistic missile tests. It is pertinent to note that till now North Korea has conducted as many as 12 rounds of missile tests this year, including two that it says were to prepare for the satellite launch.

