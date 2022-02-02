UN Chief Calls North Korea's Missile Launch A 'violation Of Security Council Resolutions'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the launch of a ballistic missile of possible intermediate range by North Korea on 30 January. Farhan Haq, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General in a statement underscored that the launch of a ballistic missile is a "clear violation of Security Council resolutions." The statement of the UN Chief comes after North Korea confirmed that it has test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the US territory of Guam.

In the statement, Farhan Haq said that the UN Chief urged North Korea to not take any further "counter-productive actions." Furthermore, the UN Secretary-General called on all parties to seek a peaceful diplomatic solution. Antonio Guterres raised concern as North Korea again "disregarded any consideration for an international flight or maritime safety." He further highlighted that the action of North Korea breaches its announced moratorium in 2018 on launches of this nature.

North Korea launches intermediate-range ballistic missile

North Korean state media on Monday confirmed that the nation has test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile, according to AP. The Korean Central News Agency has revealed that the aim of conducting the test was to verify the overall accuracy of the Hwasong-12 missile which is planned to be deployed in the military. According to North Korean authorities, the missile was launched towards waters off its east coast on a high angle to stop it from flying over other countries. The authorities did not divulge further details regarding the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile.

It is to mention this launch is being considered as North Korea's longest-range missile test since 2017, as per the AP report. The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published photographs showing the missile launching from the launcher and rising into space as well as the other pictures showing North Korea and the other nearby areas that it revealed were captured from space using a camera installed at the missile's warhead. The ballistic missile flew about 800 kilometres and reached a height of 2000 kilometres before landing in waters between Japan and the Korean peninsula, according to South Korea and Japan assessments.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP

