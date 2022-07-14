UN Chief Calls Ukraine Grain Export Deal In Istanbul A 'ray Of Hope' To Curb Global Hunger

Amid the blockade of Ukrainian ports, a top United Nations official said that a major step forward has been taken to ensure the export of Ukrainian food products through the Black Sea.Calling it a "ray of hope", UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the step is crucial to ensure the safe and secure export of Ukrainian agricultural products. Guterres underscored that Turkey has been playing a crucial role in mediating between the two countries engaged in ferocious conflict since February 24.

"Today at last we have a ray of hope; a ray of hope to ease human suffering, and alleviate hunger around the world; a ray of hope to support developing countries and the most vulnerable people, a ray of hope to a bring a measure of much needed stability to the global food system,” Guterres said at the UN's New York headquarters.

This comes as Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar declared that Turkish, Ukrainian, Russian and UN officials agreed to establish a coordination center in Istanbul to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports.

He denounced the so-called "special military operation" and accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of the abrupt rise in prices of grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer. Also, he said the ongoing war has disrupted the supply chain across the world. "Much of the grain imported by developing countries comes from Ukraine, but since the invasion, the country’s Black Sea ports have been blockaded by Russia, including the crucial hub of Odesa. In a world darkened by global crises, today, at last, we have a ray of hope," said Guterres while briefing correspondents at UN Headquarters in New York.

"A ray of hope to ease human suffering and alleviate hunger around the world. A ray of hope to support developing countries and the most vulnerable people. A ray of hope to bring a measure of much-needed stability to the global food system," he added. Guterres informed that the UN had been represented at the negotiations in Istanbul, by Humanitarian Affairs chief, Martin Griffiths, and Rebeca Grynspan, head of the UN Trade and Development agency, UNCTAD. Further, he thanked the Turkish leader for their “outstanding efforts” in securing an agreement for common humanity.

Ukraine accounts for 10% of the wheat production in the world

The UN chief noted that Ukraine accounts for 10% of the wheat production in the world, however, due to the Russian aggression, the export of the cereal grain, a worldwide staple food, has reduced to one-tenth. He said that the war has cut off some international shipments of wheat, resulting in acute shortages and soaring prices globally. Despite setting a channel to export grain from Ukraine to other countries, the Ukrainian intelligence agency, in a report published on July 12 said that the farmers were not happy with the prices that were offered to them.

