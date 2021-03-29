UN Chief Concerned Over COVID Vaccine Distribution; Calls Out Rich Countries' Stockpiling

On Sunday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his concern over the unfair distribution of vaccines in the world and criticized the developed countries for creating "stockpiles" of Covid-19 vaccines. He asked them to share it with the rest of the world in order to help end the pandemic.

'Do not stockpile vaccines': UN S-G Guterres

The UN chief further criticized the "self-interest" of rich countries in getting vaccine supplies beyond the needs of their populations. He said firstly, 'do not stockpile vaccines' as it doesn't make any sense. He said that there has been a constant appeal to developed countries to share some of the vaccines that they have bought and in many situations, they have bought more than what they need.

'Vaccines must be global public good': UN Chief

UN Chief Guterres said that it should be everybody's interest to make sure that everybody gets vaccinated everywhere as soon as possible and in a fair way and that vaccines must be considered to be a truly global public good. On March 24, he expressed his concern over low-income countries not receiving a single COVID-19 vaccine whereas wealthier countries are on the road to vaccinate entire populations.

UN thanks India For COVID Vaccine

On March 26, top United Nations (UN) officials expressed gratitude to India for its gift of 200,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to UN peacekeeping forces, saying the jabs would help save the soldiers' lives. Jean Pierre Lacroix, under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations asserted that effective vaccine rollout to all peacekeepers was an absolute priority for the UN. Thanking the Indian administration, the top official stated that vaccines would help the soldiers to continue their life-saving work, in a more protected manner.

“India is a longstanding and steadfast supporter of Peacekeeping and I want to thank the Government and people of India, who have generously donated COVID-19 vaccines to benefit our peacekeeping personnel and enable them to continue their life-saving work in a safe manner,” he further added.

WHO Urges Countries To Donate 10 Million Vaccine Doses Of COVAX

In order to ensure that each and every country starts immunising within the first 100 days of 2021, the World Health Organisation on Friday had called for the donation of 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. WHO's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a media briefing said that though there has been a delay in the deliveries, a total of 177 countries have launched immunization campaigns. He said, “In just one month, COVAX has distributed more than 32 million vaccines to 61 countries. COVAX works”.

(Image Credits: AP)