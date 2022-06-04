UN Chief Condemns Another ‘cowardly’ Attack On Peacekeeping Convoy In Mali

Two Egyptian peacekeepers, who were working with the United Nations Mission in Mali, MINUSMA, were killed on Friday, making it to be the second deadly attack on a UN peacekeeping convoy in Mali this week. Following the incident, Guterres' senior spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric said that UN chief Antonio Guterres has denounced the recent killing of the Egyptian peacekeepers. Dujarric also highlighted two more members were wounded when their armoured personnel carrier was struck by an improvised explosive device outside of Douentza, in the Mopti area.

The recent incident was also the sixth time a Mission convoy has been attacked since May 22, according to UN Spokesperson Dujarric. He told the media, “The Secretary-General condemns this new attack on our peacekeepers, who, as you know, are just fulfilling the mandate in Mali given to them by the Security Council in extremely challenging conditions,” as per UN News.

Peacekeepers killed in Mali

In addition to this, Dujarric noted that their APC was escorting a civilian convoy from Douentza to Timbuktu when it hit the bomb. According to him, “The intent is to disrupt the lives of the Malian people, to disrupt transport, to disrupt security”. He went on to say, “These roads are used by civilians, civilian trucks, civilian buses, but also by the security forces, whether it is the Malian army or UN peacekeepers … (who) have been victims over and over again of improvised explosive devices,” Associated Press reported.

Furthermore, the UN chief also wished the injured personnel a speedy recovery.

Apart from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN's chief of peacekeeping, strongly condemned the incident, calling it "yet another cowardly attack against our peacekeepers." Taking to Twitter, he said, “These crimes are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and shall not go unpunished.”

In what is yet again another cowardly attack against our peacekeepers, 2 brave Blue helmets from Egypt lost their lives today while #ServingForPeace with @UN_MINUSMA. These crimes are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law & shall not go unpunished. @EgyptPRNewYork — Jean-Pierre Lacroix (@Lacroix_UN) June 3, 2022

For about an hour on Wednesday, a MINUSMA logistics convoy in northern Mali's Kidal, came under heavy firing from suspected terrorists. Four Jordanian peacekeepers were hurt, and one of them died as a result of his injuries after being evacuated.

Mali is one of the most perilous places in the world to serve as a peacekeeper, as per the UN News. Following a military coup and the capture of the north by radical Islamists, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) was created in April 2013.

The Mission assists political processes and performs a variety of security and civilian protection activities. MINUSMA personnel is continuing their required duties despite the difficult conditions, according to the UN Spokesperson. He further added that the Mission recently assisted in the rehabilitation of two bridges in the Mopti region that were destroyed in previous attacks.

(Image: IDSA.IN/ AP)

