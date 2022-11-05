UN Chief Condemns North Korea's Missile Launches, Urges To Resume Denuclearization Talks

After North Korea launched the ballistic missile of the Intercontinental range on Friday, United Nations Security General Antonio Guterres came down heavily on November 4 condemning North Korea’s salvo of missile launches. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also urged North Korea to resume denuclearization talks.

According to the statement released by the spokesperson for the UN Chief, “The Secretary-General reiterates his calls on the DPRK to immediately desist from taking any further provocative action and to fully comply with its International obligations under all relevant Security Council resolutions. He is deeply concerned about the tension on the Korean Peninsula and troubled by the increase in confrontational rhetoric.”

The statement further mentioned that UN Chief is strongly urging the DPRK to take immediate steps to resume talks and seeking coordination from all parties concerned. “He is asking all parties to come together and to foster an environment that is conducive to dialogue with a view to achieving sustainable peace and complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.” the statement added.

This came after the capital city of North Korea Pyongyang fired an unknown ballistic missile on the Sea of Japan. According to reports, the missile was fired on Thursday and is believed to be an intermediate- or long-range missile.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield condemns North Korea's missile launches

The US Ambassador to the United Nation, Linda Thomas-Greenfield also condemned North Korea’s missile launches and claimed that the country had made a 'mockery' of this council.

After missiles were launched by North Korea, the US highlighted that this action by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea underscores the need to implement the country's related UN Security Council resolutions, which are intended to prohibit the country from acquiring the technologies needed to carry out missile tests.

“These members have bent over backward to justify the DPRK’s repeated violations," she said while addressing the UN Security Council.

She further added, “For a UN Member State to so flagrantly violate the Security Council resolutions, and all that the UN Charter stands for is appalling,” CNN quoted Greenfield as saying.

She further said that Council’s deafening silence on this issue is equally appalling. The US envoy noted that “thirteen Council members have joined in condemning the DPRK’s unlawful actions since the beginning of the year and have joined in voting to impose costs on the DPRK that would impede its unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile pursuits while seeking new avenues to improve humanitarian assistance to the country’s people,” using the acronym for North Korea’s official name: the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, "Together, with the International community, we call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue. Our commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad."

Ned Price's statement came after the Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea had fired an Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and two short-range ones toward the East Sea.

QUAD leaders urge North Korea to abide by all of its obligations under the UNSCRs

Leaders during the QUAD summit which took place in Tokyo in May condemned North Korea’s destabilizing ballistic missile launches and called on the international community to abide by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

“We condemn North Korea’s destabilizing ballistic missile development and launches, including multiple intercontinental ballistic missile tests, in violation of UNSCRs, and call on the international community to fully implement these resolutions. We urge North Korea to abide by all of its obligations under the UNSCRs, refrain from provocations, and engage in substantive dialogue,” said the joint statement by QUAD Leader following the summit hosted by Japan in Tokyo.

Notably, the North Korean leader, over 10 years in power, has conducted more than 100 missile launches, including Intercontinental launches and four nuclear tests. However, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said that this country will continue to boost its nuclear potential.