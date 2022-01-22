UN Chief Condemns Saudi-led Airstrikes Against Detention Centre In Yemen's Saada City

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Friday, condemned the deadly airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led Coalition on the detention centre in Houthi-held Saada province in Yemen. According to a statement released by the Houthi-controlled Ministry of Health as per Xinhua, "more than 77 killed prisoners and nearly 146 wounded have been transported by ambulances to the hospitals of Saada so far." Calling for a prompt and effective investigation into the attack, the UN chief directed relative parties to ensure accountability, Gutteres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. The airstrikes came as retaliation against a Houthi-led missile attack on Abu Dhabi, which killed three workers in the Musaffah refinery.

"The Secretary-General condemns the airstrikes launched earlier today by the Saudi-led Coalition against a detention center in Saada city. Initial reports indicate at least 60 deaths and over 100 injured among the inmates. Further airstrikes have been reported elsewhere in Yemen, also with reports of deaths and injuries among civilians, including children," UN Chief Gutteres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General reminds all parties that attacks directed against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law," he added.

On Friday, Yemen reported airstrikes from several provinces, which killed innocent civilians, including children. The attacks also significantly damaged telecommunication facilities in Hodeidah and "disrupted vital internet services across much of the country," Dujarric said. Three children were reportedly killed in the arbitrary attack in western Hodeidah city.

Stressing on the immediate need to de-escalate tensions in Yemen, Dujarric also stated that all parties are under an obligation of international humanitarian law to ensure that no civilians are impacted by dangers arising from military operations. He also cited the principles of proportionality, distinction, and precaution and urged Yemen to engage with the UN special envoy for the country to advance the political process and reach "a negotiated settlement to end the conflict." Emphasising the harrowing humanitarian situation in the conflict-ridden country, Dujarric also urged donors and all stakeholders to enable relief efforts with adequate funding and support.

Saudi Arabia-led coalition launched a retaliatory airstrike on the Houthi rebels

The Saudi-led Coalition has been supporting Yemen's democratic government and fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels since 2015. A day after the Houthi militants claimed responsibility for an attack on the Emirati soil, the Saudi-led coalition launched its first airstrike targetting Houthi rebels in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Monday. The ambush intensified on alleged Houthi targets using missiles and drones. Meanwhile, the coalition spokesperson Brigadier-General Turki al-Maliki informed that the report will be fully investigated based on an "internationally approved independent process."

