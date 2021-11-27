UN Chief Condemns Terrorist Attack On UN-affiliated Convoy In Somalia That Claimed 8 Lives

United Nations Secretary-General chief Antonio Guterres has strongly denounced the fatal terrorist assault on an UN-affiliated convoy. The incident took place in front of a school in Mogadishu, Somalia on Thursday, resulting in many casualties. The UN chief has urged the Somali government to bring those who are guilty to justice.

According to the statement issued on 26 November by the Spokesman for Guterres, the UN secretary-general has expressed his heartfelt condolences to the deceased's families and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured. Further, he extended the UN's complete sympathy and support to the Somali government and its citizens for their battle against terrorism and violent extremism.

"The Secretary-General expresses the full solidarity and support of the United Nations with the Government and the people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism and violent extremism," the statement read.

'Deadly' terrorist attack on UN-affiliated convoy killed eight

At least eight people were killed and 17 were injured on Thursday in a suicide car bombing targeting a security convoy near a school in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu. The target, according to the police, was a convoy belonging to a security company that protects UN officials. The extremist group Al-Shabab has claimed accountability for the attack.

According to the Associated Press, during the morning rush hour, the explosion blasted a cloud of smoke above a bustling portion of Mogadishu. Some portions of the school were torn apart in the blast, with rescue workers searching among crumbled ceiling beams and wooden seats.

Police spokesman Abdifatah Adam Hassan confirmed the number of casualties. He revealed that the majority of the victims were small business owners and the general public in the vicinity. Abdulkadir Adan, a paramedic with the Amin Ambulance service, which took individuals to the hospital stated, “This is a tragedy,” Associated Press reported.

In Somalia, the Islamist terrorist organisation Al-Shabab carries out several periodic operations with the goal of toppling the government. The incident came at a time when Somalia's political and security future is in jeopardy. As per the Associated Press, the African Union peacekeeping force was supposed to leave the nation, but its mission might be prolonged due to worries that Somali troops are not ready to take over security. Early this year, the US announced that its troop departure from Somalia was complete. The long-delayed presidential election was supposed to be conducted in February, but it now appears like it will be held next year.

(Image: AP)