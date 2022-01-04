UN Chief Condemns Violence Against Protesors In Sudan, Regrets PM Hamdok's Resignation

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the violence against pro-democracy protesters in Sudan and urged security forces to show utmost restraint, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday. It is to mention that Guterres remarks come in the wake of dozens of demonstration-related deaths, including the killings of two anti-coup protesters in Omdurman. It also comes a day after Sudan’s PM Abdalla Hamdok officially announced that he would be stepping down as head of state.

According to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, two protesters were killed by live fire in the city of Omdurman on Sunday. One of the demonstrators was killed by a gunshot wound in the chest, while another victim was found to have a “severe head wound”. A total of 56 civilians have been killed by the Sudanese security forces since the military takeover last October.

"The Secretary-General condemns the continued violence targeting protestors and calls upon the Sudanese security forces to exercise the utmost restraint and adhere to their obligations in relation to the rights to freedom of assembly and expression," Dujarric said.

Further, the UN Spokesperson added that Guterres has taken note of the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, adding that it is “regretful” that a political understanding on the way forward is not achieved despite the gravity of the situation in the nation. Dujarric said that the UN chief is encouraging all stakeholders to continue engaging in meaningful dialogue in a bid to reach an inclusive, peaceful and lasting solution.

Hamdok warns of a full-blown crisis in Sudan

It is to mention that back in November, Hamdok had been reinstated as prime minister after signing an agreement with the military following the October coup. However, he had been absent from his office for days, and he had even failed to name a cabinet. Now, his resignation throws Sudan into political uncertainty amid uphill security and economic challenges.

In his televised address, Hamdok called for a dialogue to agree on a “national charter” and to “draw a roadmap” to complete the transition to democracy in accordance with the 2019 constitutional document governing the transitional period. He did not name his successor. Hamdok said that his efforts to bridge the widening gap and settle disputes among the political forces have failed. Further, he went on to warn that the ongoing political stalemate since the military takeover could become a full-blown crisis and damage the nation’s already battered economy.

(Image: AP)