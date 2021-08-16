UN Chief 'deeply Concerned' Over Afghanistan Crisis, Urges Taliban To Show Restraint

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed concerns about the situation in Afghanistan and appealed to the Taliban and all others to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives and ensure humanitarian needs can be met. He called upon all parties to preserve the hard-earned gains of women. Stressing that the UN remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement and promote human rights of all Afghans, he said international humanitarian law should be followed in Afghanistan.



Guterres' remarks came after the Afghanistan government collapsed on Sunday as the Taliban entered Kabul and assumed control of the Afghan capital and took over the presidential palace. The situation has raised fears that the Taliban will reinforce the laws which prevailed during their esrtwhile regime from 1996 to 2001 that include barring women from attending school and working outside the home. As the fighters of the terror outfit entered Kabul, a photo circulated on social media showing the owner of a beauty salon whitewashing posters depicting women.

In a tweet, Guterres said, "I’m deeply concerned about the situation in Afghanistan and urge the Taliban and all others to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives and ensure humanitarian needs can be met. The UN remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement and promote human rights of all Afghans." He also took cognisance of thousands of Afghan nationals trying to flee and demanded an end to all abuses. He stressed that international humanitarian law should be followed.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani resigns, flees to Tajikistan

While the US-led coalition forces had ousted the terrorist organisation from power in 2001 following the 9/11 terror attack, the Taliban gradually regained territory over the last few years. Even as Joe Biden remained firm on ending the US military mission in Afghanistan by August 31, the Taliban captured 26 out of 34 provincial capitals beginning August 6. As the Taliban stormed into Kabul, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani fled the country with his associates and reportedly reached Tajikistan.

In a statement released from an undisclosed location, Ghani remarked, "If left unchecked, countless patriots would be martyred and the city of Kabul would be devastated, resulting in a major humanitarian catastrophe in the six-million-strong city. The Taliban had made it clear that they were ready to carry out a bloody attack on all of Kabul and the people of Kabul Sharif . In order to prevent a flood of bloodshed, I decided to leave."

Meanwhile, the US Department of State and the Defence Department revealed that nearly 6,000 US troops will be deployed at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. They will ensure the safe evacuation of thousands of American citizens, locally employed staff of the US mission in Kabul and their kin besides vulnerable Afghan nationals over the next 48 hours. For now, the US has secured the airport perimeter thereby raising hopes of many waiting to flee the nation. Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen told the media that the terror group is aimed at forming an “open, inclusive Islamic government” in Afghanistan.