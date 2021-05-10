UN Chief Expresses Concern Over Violence In East Jerusalem: 'Exercise Maximum Restraint'

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has voiced concern over the ongoing violence in East Jerusalem. According to a statement by Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN chief, Guterres has also expressed concern over the possible evictions of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighbourhoods. The UN Chief has therefore urged Israel to discontinue demolitions and evictions, in line with its obligations under international humanitarian and international human rights law.

"Israeli authorities must exercise maximum restraint and respect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. All leaders have a responsibility to act against extremists and to speak out against all acts of violence and incitement. The secretary-general urges that the status quo at the holy sites be upheld and respected," it said.

Guterres has reiterated his commitment to support the Palestinians and Israeli to solve the issue through dialogue and the basis of relevant resolutions, law and agreements. Additionally, the UN Security Council is also set to hold a meeting on Monday to discuss the situation surrounding clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police in East Jerusalem.

Pope Francis expresses concern over violence in East Jerusalem

Pope Francis on Saturday expressed his concern over the violence that has gripped East Jerusalem. Condemning the violence between Palestinians and Israeli security forces, Pope Francis has urged both sides to respect the multicultural identity of the Holy City. Additionally, he has also called for peace and a shared solution to end the violence in East Jerusalem.

I am following with particular concern the events in Jerusalem. I pray that it may be a place of encounter and not of violent clashes, a place of prayer and peace. Violence begets only violence. Enough of these clashes. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) May 9, 2021

Violence in East Jerusalem

Violent confrontations broke out in East Jerusalem between the Israeli Police and the Palestinians. Over 90 people were wounded even as the clashes continued outside the old city of Jerusalem. The clashes continued a day after the Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque as Palestinians tore down the police barricades that are installed around the Old City gates where worshippers gathered after the prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. According to reports, over 200 Palestinians and 6 Israeli police officers were reported injured.

With ANI Inputs