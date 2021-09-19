UN Chief Guterres Asks Members To Continue Campaign Against Sexual Exploitation

On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reflected on four years of efforts in the UN system to combat sexual exploitation and abuse and asked for the campaign to continue, according to Xinhua news agency. September 18 marked the four years since the UN chief, who called the world leaders to join the United Nations in putting an end to sexual exploitation and abuse at a high-level discussion on the issue.

"Four years later, we know that we must address the fundamental causes of sexual exploitation and abuse if we are to achieve zero tolerance and eradicate sexual exploitation and abuse. Member states and the United Nations agreed to work together to improve the organization's effectiveness in combating sexual exploitation and abuse, and to prioritise victims' rights and dignity in our efforts," he said in a statement, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Guterres also urged member states to extend the network of system-wide advocates across their peace, humanitarian, and development initiatives, as well as to create an enabling environment for victims to come forward, and provide access to high-quality assistance and services to victims. He also went on to say that member states must also uphold their commitments by responding to allegations reported to national authorities by the UN, bringing criminals accountable and resolving paternity claims.

"The progress made over the last four years has taught us valuable lessons for the future. Above all, we must be watchful and make every effort to prevent sexual exploitation and abuse, as well as to protect victims' rights and dignity, the UN chief added as reported by Xinhua news agency.

UN chief ordered Gabonese forces to leave CAR

Meanwhile, UN chief's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated that Guterres ordered all Gabonese forces out of the Central African Republic (CAR) after they failed to effectively handle charges of sexual exploitation and abuse. All 450 Gabonese military soldiers have been told to return home immediately. Dujarric further informed that the UN chief's decision to remove Gabonese military units from CAR comes after they utterly failed to respond to allegations of sexual abuse in the region. They not only failed to conduct timely and effective investigations but also to report on consequences for proven allegations, according to Xinhua news agency.

