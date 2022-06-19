UN Chief Guterres Asserts Hate Speech Incites Violence, Hinders Diversity; Warns Agitators

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres gave a stern warning against hate speech, stating that the stigma and discrimination have been ignited by social media and the internet. While delivering a message for the first-ever International Day for Countering Hate Speech, the UN chief asserted that hate speech provokes violence, hinders diversity and social cohesion, and "threatens the common values and principles that bind us together," as per a UN News report.

Guterres went on to say that hate speech encourages "racism, xenophobia, and misogyny" and it also dehumanises people and communities and undermines the measures to promote "peace and security, human rights, and sustainable development". The UN chief further added, “The internet and social media have turbocharged hate speech, enabling it to spread like wildfire across borders,” UN News reported.

The UN chief went on and said that words may be weaponised and used to inflict physical harm. From the antisemitism that drove the Holocaust to the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, the hate speech has shifted over the years to violence which has played a crucial part in the most heinous and devastating crimes of the modern period, he explained.

According to the UN News report, the growth of anti-minority hate speech during the COVID-19 outbreak has revealed that many communities are extremely prone to the stigma, discrimination, as well as conspiracies it promotes. Antonio Guterres also said, “Hate speech is a danger to everyone and fighting it, is a job for everyone”.

On the first International Day to Counter Hate Speech, the UN chief urged to take action. He stressed renewing the commitment to doing everything that they can to prevent and stop hate speech by encouraging diversity and tolerance.

Apart from this, to combat the rising menace, Guterres developed the UN Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech three years ago, a new program to facilitate the Member States in combating the problem while still respecting freedom of expression and opinion. It was carried out in partnership with civic society, the media, technological firms, and social media platforms.

Last year, the United Nations General Assembly issued a resolution pushing for inter-cultural and inter-religious dialogue to combat hate speech, and the International Day of Hate Speech was established.

Furthermore, on Friday, UN Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet and UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Alice Nderitu, voiced their "deep alarm" over hate speech that is fueling violence against civilians in long-running confrontations between the M23 rebel group as well as government forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The two senior authorities demanded an immediate halt to the increase in attacks on civilians. Hate speech exacerbates mistrust across communities, fueling violence, they warned.

(Image: AP/ Twitter/@antonioguterres)