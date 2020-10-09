UN Chief Guterres Calls For Universal Health Coverage Following COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, October 7 argued for universal health coverage as protection against future health crisis and said that the coronavirus pandemic has shown the world how “utterly inadequate" the current health systems are. He appealed that universal health coverage is necessary for the countries to handle such health crisis in the future.

The UN chief added that the entire world has failed to respond adequately to the outbreak that has claimed more than one million lives and infected more than 30 million people in 190 countries.

Health treatment should not depend on financial status.#COVID19 has shown that Universal Health Coverage, strong public health systems and emergency preparedness are essential for economies, for justice, for everyone.https://t.co/tHqY30cfB9 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 8, 2020

Global economy shattered

Guterres said the pandemic is costing the global economy $375 billion a month and added that some 500 million jobs have been lost so far. He also expressed concerns over the reversing human development trend. The UN chief further said that COVID-19 has shown that Universal Health Coverage, strong public health systems, and emergency preparedness are essential to communities as well as economies around the world.

Guterres said, "At least half the world’s people do not have access to the health services they need. Some 100 million people are driven into poverty each year by catastrophic healthcare costs. This huge gap in health coverage is one reason why COVID-19 has caused so much pain and suffering. Universal Health Coverage requires governments to step up investment in common goods for health, including surveillance and risk communication, so that the world never faces such a situation again."

Guterres said that while all the countries have promised to actively work towards Universal Health Coverage as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the world cannot wait 10 years. The Secretary-General came up with five major recommendations in a policy brief.

"The first one is We need Universal Health Coverage, including mental health coverage, now, to strengthen efforts against the pandemic and prepare for future crises. The second is to control further transmission of COVID-19 through proven public health measures and a coordinated global response. The third recommendation is to protect delivery of other health services during the pandemic. Fourth, we need to ensure everyone, everywhere has access to future COVID-19 vaccines, tests and treatment. And fifth, we must strengthen preparedness. That means involving all sectors of society, and investing in alert systems that trigger action by health authorities.", read the UN press release.

Inputs/Image: AP