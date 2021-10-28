Last Updated:

UN Chief Guterres Calls On Nations To Unite And Act Urgently To Secure Afghans' Future

UN Chief Antonio Guterres expressed gratitude to neighbouring countries for assisting in the transportation of humanitarian personnel and supplies

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
UN

Image: AP


The Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has stated that the nation must unify and act quickly to ensure security and stability as well as a better future for the citizens via video message during a regional conference of Afghanistan's neighbours, hosted by Iran, on Wednesday  As per a UN report, the media stated that foreign ministers from Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan attended the conference in Tehran, along with the Russian and Chinese foreign ministers who attended the meeting via video conference. 

The UN chief stated that Afghanistan is currently in the middle of a massive humanitarian disaster while standing on the edge of a 'development catastrophe'. Quoting UN Chief Antonio's statement, the UN reported, “We can only achieve more stability with a united approach. Together, let us act with determination – and without delay – to help the people of Afghanistan and to secure a better future for all.” 

READ | World to face 2.7°C temperature rise on current emission pledges, warns UN

UN Chief talks about providing humanitarian help to secure Afghans' future

Further, commencing with humanitarian assistance, the Secretary-General listed four areas in which actions can be taken. He even added that these areas will be of regional and international concern. In spite of having huge challenges, he said that the UN is conducting a major humanitarian effort in the nation. He informed, “We have been acting with the cooperation of the Taliban.” The UN chief further said that the Taliban has gradually allowed entry to the locations in which the UN has requested and supplied protection as needed.  

READ | India reduced emission intensity of GDP by 24% between 2005-2016: Bhupender Yadav at UN

Furthermore, Guterres expressed gratitude to neighbouring countries for assisting in the transportation of humanitarian personnel and supplies. “International support to hosting countries must match the scale of needs,” he said, emphasising the importance of continuous coordination on the problem of refugees. He also highlighted the need of working together to restore the Afghan economy, which is on the verge of collapse.  

READ | Myanmar reeling under 'civil war', warns UN envoy; calls on nations to take action

Afghan citizens require inclusive, representative administration: UN chief

The UN chief mentioned that the Afghan citizens require an inclusive and representative administration that adheres to global humanitarian law and respects human rights and fundamental freedoms. In addition to it, Guterres expressed his concern about the human rights violations, notably those affecting women, children, and minority groups, as well as recent tragic terrorist assaults on religious institutions. 

The UN chief Antonio Guterres concluded by saying that Afghans and the region "also need a country that is secure – not one that is a haven for terrorism or a centre for drug trafficking.”  He explained that this is essential for regional and global peace and stability. 

(Image: AP)

READ | UN peacekeeping chief expresses optimism over good relations between South Sudan and Sudan
READ | UN humanitarian chief urges more help for Syrians facing double whammy of poverty, COVID
Tags: UN, Antonio Guterres, UN Chief
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND