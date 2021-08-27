Condemning the Kabul airport attacks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned the terrorist attacks and said that the incident 'underscores the volatility' of the situation in Afghanistan. Addressing a press briefing, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the Secretary-General has been following the overall situation with great concern.

UN Chief condemns Kabul attacks

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and said that the incident not only highlights the serious situation in Afghanistan but also strengthens the UN's resolve as it continues to deliver urgent assistance across Afghanistan in support of the civilians.

Spokesperson Dujarric said that the Secretary-General has been following the ground situation with great concern, especially at the airport. The Secretary-General has also condemned the attack which killed several civilians and military troops. Furthermore, he has also extended his condolences to the families of those killed, Dujarric added. Spokesperson Dujarric also spoke about the situation in Afghanistan and said that there are no reports of any casualties of UN staff so far.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres also took to Twitter and reacted to the horrific incident.

I'm following with grave concern the situation at Kabul’s airport & strongly condemn today’s horrific terrorist attack.



The incident underscores the volatility of Afghanistan, but also strengthens our resolve as we continue to deliver urgent assistance to the Afghan people. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 26, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, Guterres in a video message to the UN personnel deployed in Afghanistan extended support and solidarity.

Thanking the personnel, he said, "I want to personally thank you for everything you are doing to support the Afghan people in this time of crisis. I speak for the entire United Nations family when I say, we are all deeply grateful to you for your service, in particular the Afghan national colleagues. You represent the best of the values of the United Nations."

Kabul airport attacks

Earlier on Thursday, explosions were reported in the capital city of Afghanistan which killed several Afghan civilians and around 13 U.S. troops. The attack also left several people injured at the airport. According to the Pentagon, the attacks were carried out by two suicide bombers and gunmen.

U.S. President Joe Biden also condemned the attack and vowed to continue the evacuation process and warned about the consequences for those guilty in the matter. Furthermore, U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken also grieved the loss of lives in the attacks. He further asserted that the US government will continue the evacuation mission and looks forward to the deadline.

Similarly, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris also strongly condemned the incident and said, "Our country is grateful to our women and men in uniform, and in particular, those working today to get Americans and our Afghan partners out of harm’s way. We will complete that mission. Today, we honor those who gave their lives in service to their nation. We will never forget."

(Image Credits: Republic World/ AP)