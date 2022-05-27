UN Chief Guterres Decries Afghanistan Terror Attacks; Restates Plea For Civilians' Safety

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday denounced the latest attacks in Afghanistan in which several people including the members of the Hazara Shia community have lost their lives. According to a statement, the spokesperson of the UN chief, Stephane Dujarric said -

“The Secretary-General condemns the recent attacks in Afghanistan, including on passenger vehicles in Mazar-e-Sharif City and the Masjid Sharif Hazrat Zakaria mosque in Kabul City, which have claimed the lives of numerous civilians, among them members of the Hazara Shia community and at least 16 children.”

Dujarric went on to add that Guterres has expressed his sympathies to the bereaved families of the deceased and prayed for a speedy recovery of those who were injured. Furthermore, he claimed that the international humanitarian law explicitly forbids assaults on individuals and civilian objects, including mosques.

The Secretary-General also reaffirmed his plea for all parties to preserve civilians' safety, particularly ethnic and religious minorities, as well as their right to freely exercise their religion, as per the statement.

The remarks of Antonio Guterres came after the Islamic State (IS) organisation, which opposes the Taliban administration, staged a series of terrorist strikes in Afghanistan.

Blasts in Afghanistan

On Wednesday, four explosions shook Afghanistan's capital Kabul as well as the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, killing at least 14 people and injuring 32 others. Nearly five worshipers were killed and 17 people were injured in Wednesday's bombings in Kabul when a blast swept through a mosque after evening prayers in Police District (PD) 4. According to the Xinhua news agency, the incident occurred when worshippers were praying at the Hazrat-e-Zekria Mosque.

Mohammad Asif Waziri, a spokesperson for the regional police department, noted that the bomb blast occurred roughly an hour after three successive explosions damaged three van-buses in PD 10 and PD 5 in Mazar-i-Sharif, killing nine people and injuring 15, Xinhua reported. Furthermore, the targeted buses were transporting travellers through congested roads during busy hours in the northern city, Balkh province's capital.

Apart from this, Thomas West, the United States special envoy for Afghanistan, called the four blasts in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif Mosque "cowardly terrorist attacks." West said in a tweet, “The United States condemns the cowardly terrorist attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif and Kabul that claimed innocent Afghan lives. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. This violence serves no purpose.”

The United States condemns the cowardly terrorist attacks in Mazar-i-Sharif and Kabul that claimed innocent Afghan lives. My deepest condolences to families of victims. This violence serves no purpose. — U.S. Special Representative Thomas West (@US4AfghanPeace) May 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the UN independent expert on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett said that the de facto authorities in Afghanistan, the Taliban, must seek a path toward peace and freedom for all residents, including women.

