UN Chief Guterres May Meet Russian President Putin On Sidelines Of Beijing Winter Olympics

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to meet some world leaders on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony and might hold discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Guterres’ deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq on Wednesday. According to Russian news agency TASS, when the UN chief’s spokesperson was asked about the possibility of Guterres’ conversation with Putin, Haq said that the focus of China's visit is the Olympics. However, Haq added that the UN chief does expect to meet “some of the leaders” while he is in Beijing but did not reveal any further details.

Haq said, “The focus of the trip [to Beijing], again, is the Olympics. But he does expect to meet with some of the other leaders while he is there…I don't have any meetings to confirm just yet on this. But as the visit proceeds, we will try to provide some details of the meetings he can manage to get on the margins of this event.”

While countries such as the US, Canada, Australia have announced a diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 over China’s human rights abuses, Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit China on 4 February. The Kremlin has previously stated that Putin will be holding full-scale talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The timing of the Olympics in Beijing remains crucial as the Games would begin at a time of heightened tensions between the West and Russia.

Beijing Olympics 2022 amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

US, NATO and other nations have alleged Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine but Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, according to TASS dismissed the claims as “empty and unfounded”. Peskov said that the accusations by the West serve as a ploy to escalate tensions and noted that Russia did not pose any threat to anyone.

The UN chief is expected to meet Putin in Beijing days after Moscow and Washington had a face-off at the open United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meet. In the meeting, the US warned against the consequences of Russia’s military attack. In other developments considering the ongoing tensions in eastern Europe, the United States formally approved the deployment of 3,000 American troops to Poland, Germany and Romania. In a move to bolster NATO countries in Eastern Europe, the Pentagon announced the deployment of US troops on Wednesday.

