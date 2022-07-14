UN Chief Guterres Monitoring Sri Lankan Crisis 'closely'; Calls For Restoration Of Peace

While Sri Lankans are still awaiting a resignation from embattled President Gotabaya Rajapksa who fled to the Maldives with his wife, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said that he was following the situation on the island “closely”. Taking to Twitter, Guterres said that it was essential to address the “root causes” of discontentment and conflict in Sri Lanka. According to the UN chief, the party leaders should “compromise” for the peaceful transition of the government.

I continue to follow the situation in Sri Lanka very closely. It is important that the root causes of the conflict and protestors’ grievances are addressed. I urge all party leaders to embrace the spirit of compromise for a peaceful and democratic transition. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 14, 2022

Guterres’ remarks follow Rajapaksa fleeing Sri Lanka along with his wife and two bodyguards with the full approval of the government and on a military jet. His whereabouts were unknown on Saturday when thousands of demonstrators stormed inside his official residence at Colombo Fort. Demonstrators, some of whom broke into PM Ranil Wickremesinghe’s home, had demanded the leaders resign and decided to stay inside their homes.

Rajapaksa, who first reportedly agreed to step down from the post, arrived in Maldives on a military jet on Wednesday. While the protesters waited, Sri Lankan Parliament’s speaker said that he was yet to receive Rajapaksa’s resignation. On Thursday, July 14, days after the tumultuous protests rocked the country, Sri Lankan President is yet to step down, which would mark the greatest blow to the Rajapaksa family which has been ruling Sri Lanka like a family business. He appointed Wickremesinghe as acting president.

Sri Lankan PM asks army to do ‘whatever it takes’ to restore order

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan PM has asked the military to do “whatever is necessary to restore order" after protesters stormed his office on Wednesday. In the country crippled by an acute shortage of fuel, medicines and other essential items, the discontent with the Sri Lankan government has been growing among the residents.

Soldiers were even deployed around the city but as per AP, the troops only watched from afar as the crowds entered Rajapaksa’s sprawling residence and even splashed in the spool. Meanwhile, the occupants of the Wickremesingh's residence were captured cooking in an outdoor kitchen and playing the tabletop game carrom. Some even slept on the sofas.

Following days of chaos, Wickremesingh said in a television address, “We can't tear up our constitution. We can't allow fascists to take over. We must end this fascist threat to democracy” while also urging the demonstrators to leave his occupied office and other government buildings.

Image: AP