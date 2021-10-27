UN Chief Guterres Raises Concerns Over Global ‘epidemic Of Coups' As Govt Ousted In Sudan

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday, 26 October raised concern over “epidemic of coups” after military took over power in Sudan, stating that the whole attempt was part of a worrying global trend towards authoritarianism in a fractured world. He called on the Security Council to take effective action against them as the 15-member body was ready to discuss the Sudan coup. On Monday, 25 October, Sudan’s top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted the government of the country’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, saying that he was preventing a 'civil war'.

Guterres’ remarks during the press conference came as Sudan witnessed a coup in a series of military takeovers including those in Myanmar, Mali and Guinea. Several other nations saw attempted coups. While the UNSC has the authority to impose sanctions or authorise military action, the 15-member body has been conflicted on its approach especially as the United States and other western council members are pitted against Russia and China.

The UN Chief said in a conference, “The fact that we have strong geo-political divides; the fact that the Security Council has lots of difficulties in taking strong measures; the impact and the problems of COVID and the difficulties that many countries face from the economic and social point of view — these three factors are creating an environment in which some military leaders feel that they have total impunity.”

“They can do whatever they want because nothing will happen to them. My appeal obviously is for, especially, the big Powers to come together for the unity of the Security Council in order to make sure that there is effective deterrence in relation to this epidemic of coups d’état. We have seen that effective deterrence today is not in place,” he added.

I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdok & all other officials must be released immediately. There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition. The UN will continue to stand with the people of Sudan. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 25, 2021

Sudan: Coup leader says army seized power to prevent 'civil war'

Meanwhile, Sudan’s coup leader al-Burhan said that the military seized power on Monday, 25 October to prevent “civil war”. In a televised news conference on Tuesday, Burhan said that the “dangers were in front of us” citing discrimination prevailing in Sudan that would lead to “fragmentation” of the nation. It is pertinent to note that the coup came just less than a month before Burhan was slated to hand the leadership of the Sovereign Council that runs the nation to a civilian.

The move would have significantly reduced the military’s hold on power in Sudan. Initially, deposed Hamdok was held at Burhan’s home, the general had said, adding that the PM was in good health. But later on Tuesday, Hamdok’s office confirmed that he was allowed to return to his home along with his wife.

The takeover also comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and pace of Sudan’s transition to democracy, the process which now appears to be threatened.

On his second televised appearance since the coup, Burhan said, “There were people who were talking about discriminating against others, and that was driving this country to reach a civil war that would lead to the fragmentation of this country, tearing apart its unity, its fabric and society. These dangers were in front of us.”

(IMAGE: AP)