UN Chief Guterres Says COVID-19 Pandemic Threatens Peace-building Gains

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on August 12 warned that the unprecedented challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic not only threatens the global development and peacebuilding gains but also risks aggravating conflicts or creating new ones. Guterres said that COVID-19 is a human tragedy, but impacts can be mitigated by the choices "we" make. Guterres said that multidimensional, coordinated, and conflict-sensitive responses and whole-of-society approaches are crucial in ensuring that peacebuilding and sustaining peace initiatives go hand-in-hand with inclusive and sustainable development.

Read: United Nations Releasing $9 Million To Help Beirut Hospitals

"The unprecedented challenges from COVID-19 clearly risk pushing things in the wrong direction. As I highlighted in my previous briefings to the Council, the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated communities and economies throughout the world, affecting the poorest and most vulnerable the most. The pandemic threatens not only hard-won development and peacebuilding gains, but also risks exacerbating conflicts or fomenting new ones," Guterres said in his remarks to the Security Council.

Read: United Nations Says It Will Boost Emergency Aid To Lebanon

'Our responsibility to deliver'

Guterres was speaking to Security Council on 'Peacebuilding and Sustaining Peace: Pandemics and the Challenges of Sustaining Peace', where he also added that last month’s adoption of Security Council resolution 2532, which demanded a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in all situations on its agenda, is a step in the right direction, but much more is needed to translate early gains into concrete action on the ground. "The world is looking for all leaders — including the Council — to address this epic crisis in ways that make concrete, meaningful, and positive contribution to the lives of people. It is our responsibility to deliver," he concluded.

Read: COVID-19 Pandemic Cost International Tourism $320 Billion In Jan-May: United Nations

Read: Priyanka Chopra's Dedication To United Nations' Causes Is Evident On Her Instagram, Read

