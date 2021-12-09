UN Chief Guterres Urges For Generous Contributions To Global Emergency Response Fund

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged for for significant contributions to the world body's global emergency response fund. As the UN chief is now in self-isolation after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive person, his message was delivered by Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths on Wednesday.

According to Guterres, the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has a long track record of performance. He addressed that this has happened because CERF has continuously developed, implemented lessons learned, and embraced innovation in response to dangers that are more complicated, interwoven, and global. CERF has issued 7.5 billion US dollars to save lives and protect individuals in over 100 countries over the previous 15 years since its formation by the UN General Assembly.

CERF is “fast and flexible” to enable coordinated action in humanitarian situations

In addition to this, while addressing US Chief's speech, Griffiths stated during a High-level Pledging Event on Wednesday that the CERF was established fifteen years ago to enable rapid, coordinated action in humanitarian situations. He added that since then, it has accomplished more than what it aimed. He noted that CERF is indeed “fast and flexible”, as per a UN report.

The event, which commemorated CERF's 15th anniversary, intended to mobilise promises to continue to tackle more complex humanitarian needs. According to Humanitarian Affairs Chief Martin Griffiths, who responded on behalf of the Secretary-General, CERF also provided an opportunity for the humanitarian community to raise financing toward the $1 billion yearly objectives.

Furthermore, Griffiths informed that the UN Chief claims that today's humanitarian needs are seven times more than they were 15 years ago. "We have seen prolonged conflicts worsen and new ones break out. Climate change is pushing communities to the brink of survival. And the battle with COVID-19, as we see so vividly these days, is still to be won," Griffiths added. As per the remarks of the UN chief, the magnitude of today's problems necessitates a robust CERF with the resources needed to reach the task of responding quickly when an emergency arises.

During the event, Griffiths said, this year was one of the most challenging on record in terms of humanitarian needs, “but CERF has stepped up to the challenge,” as per a UN report. It aided over 69 million individuals last year, more than double the number the year before, many of whom were affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

