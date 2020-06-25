UN Chief Guterres Urges Israel To 'abandon' West Bank Annexation Plan

As global pressure continues to mount on Israel over dropping West Bank annexation plans, UN chief Antonio Guterres not only called on scrapping of the plans but also “most serious violation” of the international law. He said in a statement on June 25 that the settlements are established in the area it would “grievously harm” the entire prospect of the two-State solution along with the suspension of the possibility of resuming negotiations. Therefore, keeping all aspects into consideration, during a virtual meeting of the Security Council, Guterres called on the Israeli government to not proceed with West Bank annexations along with urging the Palestinian leaders to indulge in a peaceful dialogue.

However, Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu has made the West Bank settlements one of his major agendas for his reelection campaign. However, according to the UN, the proposal would extend the sovereignty by nearly 390 per cent of the West Bank. It would also end up covering most art of the Jordan Valley along with hundreds of illegal Israeli settlements. Since this plan has been backed by the United States, the Palestinian leaders have cut ties with both Israel and the US. UN envoy for the Middle East, Nikolay Mladenov also warned the organisation that peace build over the span of 30 years ‘could be at stake’.

UN chief said, “We are at a watershed moment. If implemented, annexation would constitute a most serious violation of international law, grievously harm the prospect of a two-State solution and undercut the possibilities of a renewal of negotiations. I call on the Israeli Government to abandon its annexation plans.”

Read - Trump Faces Critical Decision On Israel's Bid For Annexation

Read - Israeli Police Release Video Of Alleged Car-ramming Attack

UNHRC calls for strict penalties

Antonio Guterres’ call for Israeli government came just a few days after UNHRC passed the resolution with a thin margin on June 19 that would implement strict penalties against Israel for the settlement activities and accusations of human rights violations including an arms embargo. According to international media reports, the resolution has also called on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to come up with a report in 2021 on how Israel can be cornered to adhere to UN resolutions that call for ceasing settlement activity and the withdrawal to lines before 1967.

The resolution has called “upon all states to promote compliance with international law and all High Contracting Parties to the Fourth Geneva Convention...including by ensuring that they do not become involved in internationally unlawful conduct, and to assess the potential that arms could be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian or human rights law.”

Read - Arab League: Israeli Annexation Could Ignite A Religious War

Read - Israeli Lawmakers Grant Netanyahu Tax Exemptions On Benefits