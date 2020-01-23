"Four New Horsemen Pose Threat...": UN Chief Guterres Warning Of Apocalypse?

While addressing an informal briefing of the General assembly, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the world is facing looming threats of epic geopolitical tensions, climate crisis, global mistrust and downsides of technology. He further called them the 'Four Horsemen' that endanger the 21st-century progress and imperil 21st-century possibilities.

Geopolitical tensions.

The climate crisis.

Global mistrust.

The dark side of technology.



These "four horsemen" are looming threats in the 21st century.



To meet them, we need a UN fit for the challenges of our age.https://t.co/IFt3pBfv30 pic.twitter.com/RmP6shuDb6 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 22, 2020

The new Four Horsemen

While explaining it further, Guterres said that the first horseman comes in the form of the highest global geostrategic tensions the world has witnessed in years. He then stated that the second horseman warned that the world is facing an existential climate crisis as rising temperatures continue to melt records. He further explained the third horsemen and said that global mistrust is deep and growing as disquiet and discontent are churning societies from north to south.

He termed the fourth horsemen as the dark side of the digital world and said, “Technological advances are moving faster than our ability to respond to or even comprehend them. Despite enormous benefits, new technologies are being abused to commit crimes, incite hate, fake information, oppress and exploit people and invade privacy”.

Gradual approaches no longer enough'

The UN Secretary-General further said that the world is not prepared for the profound impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in the labour market and the very structure of society. In his speech, he added that the four horsemen can further jeopardise every aspect of the world's shared future.

Guterres continued that 'nice speeches' wouldn't do anymore, the world must address these challenges with four 21st century solutions. He said that the threat of climate change catastrophe must be met with the promise of climate action as a gradual approach are no longer enough.

He said, “We are at war with nature. And nature is fighting back hard. One cannot look at the recent fires in Australia – at people fleeing their homes and wildlife consumed by the flames – without profound sadness at today’s plight and fear for what the future may bring. Meanwhile, air pollution combined with climate change is killing 7 million people every year. Gradual approaches are no longer enough”.

With only 10 years to go, much work remains to deliver on our promise of the #GlobalGoals.



That’s why we are making the 2020s a “Decade of Action” - to generate a fair globalization through ambition, innovation and solutions for everyone, everywhere.https://t.co/e4tFVjU4VD pic.twitter.com/fASGRJlP1S — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 22, 2020

