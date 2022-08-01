UN Chief Outraged After Peacekeepers Shot Dead Two In DRC Congo, Calls For Accountability

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday expressed “outrage” over UN peacekeepers shooting dead two Congolese protesters on the border of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, according to his deputy spokesperson. Military personnel of the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) opened fire at the demonstrators in Kasindi, North Kivu province, whilst they were returning from leave in their homeland country. The UN peacekeepers killed two people, and injured several others as they opened retaliatory fire.

.@antonioguterres is outraged by a serious incident that took place this morning in Kasindi, on the border of the DR Congo and Uganda, in which @MONUSCO military personnel opened fire while returning to the DRC from leave in their home country. https://t.co/CS35CaJ40D — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) July 31, 2022

“The Secretary-General is both saddened and dismayed by the loss of life and serious injuries sustained during this incident,” a statement issued by Farhan Haq said.

Peacekeepers act as 'unspeakable and irresponsible': UN chief

Guterres offered his "deepest condolences" to the affected families of the deceased, as well DRC's citizens and the Congolese government. He wished the injured a speedy recovery and regretted the incident. Special Representative and Head of MONUSCO, Bintou Keita, meanwhile, informed that the UN's soldiers of the Intervention Brigade of the MONUSCO force opened fire at the border post for “unexplained reasons”. She added that the serious incident caused loss of life and serious injuries. “Deeply shocked and dismayed,” Keita said, extending deepest condolences to the families of the victims. She wished a speedy recovery to those who sustained the serious injuries in the incident.

In the statement, the UN Secretary-General stressed "in the strongest terms" that the United Nations will “establish accountability for these events”. The UN has "established contact with the peacekeepers’ country of origin" with the aim of “urgently initiating judicial proceedings with the participation of victims and witnesses so that appropriate sanctions can be handed down," Guterres announced. MONUSCO chief said that perpetrators were identified and arrested and were pending the conclusions of an investigation that has already started. He slammed the soldiers’ behaviour as “unspeakable and irresponsible."

Guterres had also strongly condemned the attack on peacekeepers serving in the Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) last week during the violent confrontations at the mission’s base. Two Indian police officers and a Moroccan ‘blue helmet’ were killed, and an Egyptian police officer was injured.