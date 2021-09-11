UN Chief Presents Report On 'Our Common Agenda' Setting Out Vision For Global Cooperation

On Friday, September 10, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres presented a landmark report on 'Our Common Agenda- the beginning of a global effort to fulfil the potential of nations united.' Stating that the world is under massive stress on almost every front, he also put forth his vision for the future of global cooperation and ushering in the UN 2.0 era featuring enhanced multilateralism, reported Xinhua news agency. Speaking at the meeting of the General Assembly, the UN chief urged the world to ramp up the common agenda and respond to current and future challenges. "COVID-19 pandemic is an alarming call for all of us to ponder why are we not ease with each other or our planet? It's a high time to usher in the UN 2.0 era, which can provide systemwide, relevant and multilateral solutions to the challenges of the 21st century," he said in the meeting as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The UN chief laid out two features in the report. One is of breakdown and unending crisis, and another is a breakthrough to a greener and safer future. He declared that the global response towards the climate crisis is too little and too late. He also said that social cohesion seems to be undermined due to unchecked inequality, which is creating fragilities. Guterres also stressed decarbonizing the economy, which he thinks will limit the global temperature rises. He stated that the decarbonization of the economy would also support countries that are heavily affected by climate change, and ecosystems would be preserved for future generations, reported Xinhua news agency.

UN chief urges world to ensure a more sustainable global economy

The UN chief also made a series of key proposals to solve the global problems and urged the world to ensure a more sustainable global economy with support for the poorest and a fairer international trading system. Besides, he also stressed gender equality, reinforcing social protections and promoting gender parity to protect vulnerable groups. It should be mentioned here that last month the UN's climate panel had published a report delivering the starkest warning about the deepening climate emergency, which Guterres described as the "code red for humanity." He also expressed concern over the greenhouse gas concentrations at record levels and called on all countries to end all new fossil fuel exploration and production.

Image: @António Guterres/Twitter