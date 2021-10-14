UN Chief Proposes $3.12BN As World Body's Regulatory Budget For 2022

United Nations secretary Antonio Guterres has requested almost $3.12 billion (Rs 23,000 cr approximately) as the global body's regular budget for the year 2022 on October 13. As per a UN press release, the UN chief told the Fifth Committee of the UN General Assembly, which controls the budgetary affairs, “To fully implement the mandates entrusted to us, we will require a total of 3.12 billion U.S. dollars before re-costing, which represents a net reduction of 2.8 per cent compared to 2021, despite additional activities and mandates”.

The UN's regular budget for 2022 comprises a number of 10,005 positions, which is a net increase of 46 positions over 2021. Guterres further stated that the majority of the new positions would be for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA), which would support the Palestinian refugees with education, medical services, and humanitarian assistance. He stated that they have proposed a $6.1 million increase for these services to the refugees.

As per the UN press release, the budget proposals comprise a $2.8 million boost for development, which includes initiatives to promote Africa's growth as well as landlocked and small archipelago developing nations. He has also asked for a rise in the level of the Regular Programme for Technical Cooperation to help the Member States enhance their capabilities. The proposal also calls for the transition of 16 generic temporary jobs into professional ones, as well as $4.4 million to execute Human Rights Council resolutions and judgments.

Guterres says UN's financial position was rough at the start of 2021

The United Nations' financial position improved with time, according to Guterres, after a rough start at the beginning of 2021. He said that first-quarter revenues were falling short of expectations by roughly 199 million dollars, on top of the 808 million-dollar arrears from the last year. In the month of April, the world body witnessed the highest of one-billion-dollar collection, increasing the amount to 76 per cent of the year's entire assessment. According to the UN chief, the increased liquidity has allowed the UN to withdraw most of the interim cash-management restrictions.

As per the UN press release, the UN Secretary‑General António Guterres said, “However, this should not lull us into complacency.” He went on to say that the aggregate total conceals multiple monthly variations in revenues, highlighting the difficulties of budget implementation planning in the face of such uncertainty. He also added, “Our fair-weather regulatory framework leaves much to be desired, and it is my hope that member states will see the need for full and predictable funding so that we can focus on the delivery of our mandates guided by the budgets and not by cash on hand.”

(Image: AP)