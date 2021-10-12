On the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child on 11 October, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for efforts to work together to ensure that girls are connected, supported and empowered to ensure that everyone is co-leading the journey of digital transformation. He asserted that an inclusive digital environment should be created to facilitate girls' participation. Highlighting the massive gender gap in the digital generation, he mentioned the need for creating diverse digital platforms to boost connectivity and skills with safe online access.

During the speech, Guterres also shed light on the conflict situations around the world that have compounded to impede rudimentary education and access to technology. He informed that 2.2 billion people below the age of 25 do not have access to the internet at home, with girls more likely to be cut off. "To be a girl today is to be a part of the digital generation. From teenage girls taking part in coding camps across Africa through to the members of the Afghan girls' robotics team showing the power of upholding girls' right to education, girls prove that they are more than ready to lead the digital transformation," the UN Chief said on Monday.

Stating that digital inclusion and literacy open new avenues for girls' learning and earning. Better technology, which is a 'crucial enabler' in the expected change will also help the girls achieve more than they are already doing, he mentioned that the continuous engagement and advocacy of girls in leading the world in areas such as gender equality, climate action and social justice are noteworthy. Alongside Chief Guterres, UN Population Fund Executive Director Natalia Kanem also marked the International Day of the Girl Child. "Every girl has a possibility that should flourish as she moves into adulthood, keeping a future and with the world," she said, adding, "however the inherent possibilities in so many girls go unrealised".

When girls are empowered to reach their full potential, everyone benefits.



It is our responsibility to join with them in all their diversity, amplify their power and solutions as digital change-makers, and address the obstacles they face in the digital space.

Abolish gender divide in digital generation: UN Chief

Commenting on the harrowing instances of cybercrime, the UN Chief noted that it is mandatory to abolish gender differences and oppose such acts, especially against girls. "Those who get online often encounter cyber violence," he said, adding, "in a recent survey of 14000 girls and 31 countries, more than half (58 per cent) had been harassed and abused online." Furthermore, Guterres also pointed out the existing prejudices of pushing girls towards Arts subjects. "In the middle and higher-income countries only 14 per cent of the girls who had top performers in science and mathematics are expected to work in Science and Engineering compared to 26 per cent of the top-performing boys," he said.

