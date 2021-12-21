UN Chief Says Lebanon Assured Parliamentary Elections To Take Place Next Year On Time

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who arrived in Lebanon to hold discussion with the Lebanese President, PM and other officials, said he has been assured that parliamentary elections in the crisis-hit nation will take place in 2022. Taking to Twitter, Guterres informed that he was welcomed by Lebanese President Michel Aoun, with whom he discussed how the UN can best support the Lebanese people to overcome the current economic and financial crisis to promote peace, stability, and development.

On Monday, the UN Chief stressed on the current economic and financial crisis gripping the country and the reforms that are needed to bring political, economical and social stabilty in Lebanon with Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Guterres' visit comes as Lebanon continues to struggle with harrowing economic and political paralysis that has caused three-quarters of its population to tumble into poverty. Additionally, amid the crisis-ridden situation fuelled by inflation, Lebanese currency has also dipped an unprecedented fall, losing 90% of its value in just over two years.

Today with Lebanon Prime Minister @Najib_Mikati, I discussed the current economic and financial crisis gripping the country, and the reforms that are needed to put the country back on track – politically, economically and socially. pic.twitter.com/7Rt9BM72hg — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 20, 2021

"I was extremely impressed by the commitment of the President of the republic and the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Parliament. We have the guarantee that elections will take place according to the constitution allowing for a new Parliament to be elected before the end of the mandate of present parliament," the UN chief said.

As a part of his evaluation of the economic and political scenario in Lebanon and assuring of commitment for peaceful conduction of elections, the UN chief also engaged in a "constructive meeting" with Legislative Speaker Nabih Berri. During the meeting, the UN head stressed that solidarity of the UN with the people of Lebanon comes with the importance of its leaders to work together. "The Lebanese people expect their political leaders to restore the economy, provide a functioning government, end corruption & safeguard human rights. Political leaders do not have the right to be divided and paralyse the country," he said in a tweet. He further paid his respects to over 200 victims of Beirut explosion.

I urge Lebanese political leaders to work together to resolve the economic & financial crisis gripping the country, and the international community to strengthen its support for Lebanon.



Concrete solutions and actions are urgently needed to spur recovery. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 20, 2021

Calling for robust implementation of structural reforms to stop wasteful spending and employ anti-corruption and transparency mechanisms, the UN chief told PM Mikati that Lebanon must establish a social contract and develop its relations with foreign countries for an improved and cooperative civil society. Speaking at the Grand Serail on Monday, Gutteres also noted that he was encouraged by PM Mikati's commitment to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and lead several social reforms needed for Lebanon's effective recovery.

It is pertinent to mention that Lebanon is still reeling under a political breakdown compounded with the COVID-19 pandemic and suffering financial instability after a massive explosion in Beirut last year, which mowed down a large part of its capital city, leading to a massive drop in revenue from tourism. Additionally, the step down of the Hassan Diab government shortly after the blast in August 2020 also pushed the IMF to cease million dollars worth of aid to Lebanon.

(Image: @AntonioGutteres/Twitter)