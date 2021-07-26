UN Chief Says, 'No Pathway To Reach Paris Agreement’s 1.5˚C Goal Without G20 Leadership'

On Sunday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the G20 countries to take action on climate change, saying there is no way to meet the Paris Agreement's 1.5 degree Celsius goal without their leadership.

After the group failed to agree on the phrasing of major climate change pledges during their recent ministerial meeting on Environment, Climate, and Energy, António Guterres remarked on Sunday, "the world urgently needs a clear and unambiguous commitment to the 1.5-degree goal of the Paris Agreement from all G20 nations. This signal is desperately needed by the billions of people already on the front lines of the climate crisis and by markets, investors and industry who require certainty that a net-zero climate-resilient future is inevitable."

The climate crisis is here - and no country or region is immune.



The torrential rainfall & devastating flooding seen in different parts of the world are yet another reminder of the urgent need to scale up investments to protect the most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/lO2Wfawt8f — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 23, 2021

Carbon neutrality must be reached before 2050

According to science, the world must reach carbon neutrality before 2050 and slash hazardous greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030 from 2010 levels to meet that ambitious, yet realistic target.

António Guterres urged all G20 and other leaders to commit to net-zero by mid-century, present more ambitious 2030 national climate plans, and deliver on concrete policies and actions aligned with a net-zero future with less than 100 days until the 2021 United Nations Climate Conference COP 26, a pivotal meeting that will be held in Glasgow at the end of October.

There will be no new coal after 2021, fossil fuel subsidies will be phased out, and a worldwide carbon pricing floor will be agreed upon, as recommended by the International Monetary Fund. The G7 and other developed countries must also deliver a credible solidarity package of support for developing countries, which includes meeting the US$100 billion goals. Gutters also hope to use the upcoming UN General Assembly high-level session to bring leaders together to establish a political agreement on these important aspects of the Glasgow "package."

'Coal phaseout' will be debated at the G20 summit in October

The ministers of G20, who convened in Naples, Italy on July 23-25 were unable to reach an agreement on a common language on two contentious topics linked to coal phaseout and the 1.5-degree goal, which will now be debated at the G20 summit in October, only one day before the COP 26 begins.

(Inputs from ANI)