UN Chief Says Nuclear Weapons 'loaded Gun' For Humanity Amid Potential For Global Disaster

UN Secretary-general Antonio Guterres on Sunday described nuclear weapons as "loaded guns" as a potential threat loom amid the grave conflict in eastern Europe. Speaking on the sombre Hiroshima Day to remember the victims killed in the first horror of an atomic weapon, Guterres warned that such munitions pose risk and threat of nuclear proliferation worldwide. "Tens and thousands of people were killed in this city in the blink of an eye. Women, children, and men were incinerated in a hellish fire," the UN chief said, describing the horrors Hiroshima endured on August 6, 1945.

"Humanity is playing with a loaded gun...(as) crises with grave nuclear undertones are spreading fast," the UN chief said.

Guterres was addressing mourners in Hiroshima city on the 77th Anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city in 1945, which turned the course of World War II and left a hole in the hearts of humanity. About 1,40,000 people were killed in the city on the day and two-thirds of it turned into ruins. Survivors and WWII veterans still shiver on the mention of the blast. The effect of the detonations can still be seen today.

In Hiroshima to mark the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing, I met young activists who tirelessly carry the message of peace forward to a new generation.



The world must never forget what happened here. pic.twitter.com/2eQbQv8z0q — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 6, 2022

'What have we learned from the mushroom cloud?' Guterres asks

Guterres also went on to caution about the escalating global threats to mankind from countries enriching their nuclear stockpiles. He warned that the crises with dangerous nuclear overtones were catching momentum at an unprecedented speed. "Nuclear weapons are nonsense. Three-quarters of a century later we must ask: What have we learned from the mushroom cloud that swelled above this city," the UN chief said.

Survivors and relatives of those deceased on the day gathered on Saturday at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park to pray for the victims. Hundreds stood in silence at 8:15 am (local time), which is the exact moment when the 'Little Boy' detonated. The UN chief laid a wreath on the memorials of the victims.

UN chief meets Japan's Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo

Guterres also met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Monday before concluding his trip to Japan. "Honoured to meet with Emperor Naruhito of Japan in Tokyo today. Japan is a pillar of the multilateral system and a global advocate for peace, human security, and disarmament," he wrote in a Twitter post.

Honoured to meet with Emperor Naruhito of Japan in Tokyo today.

Japan is a pillar of the multilateral system and a global advocate for peace, human security and disarmament. pic.twitter.com/GsK2Ofc9JL — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the Russian envoy to Tokyo was not invited to the ceremony over Moscow's thinly veiled threats of nuclear war on Ukraine. Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "using his own people as instruments of war...for stealing lives and livelihoods of innocent civilians" in Ukraine.

