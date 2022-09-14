UN Chief Says 'turn Pledges Into Action' As Report Warns 'world Going In Wrong Direction'

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the impacts of climate change are "heading into uncharted territories of destruction." He made the remarks after the release of the report named 'United in Science'. The report, coordinated by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), warned that the world is "going in the wrong direction" when it comes to climate change.

The report warned, "Without much more ambitious action, the physical and socioeconomic impacts of climate change will be increasingly devastating." It stated that greenhouse gas concentrations continue to increase to record highs and highlighted that the fossil fuel emission rates have now reached above pre-pandemic levels after a temporary decrease due to the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19.

In a video message posted on Twitter, UN Chief Antonio Guterres stressed that the "current fossil fuel free-for-all" must end now. He called on world leaders to pay attention to the facts highlighted in the "alarming report" and work on their commitments made on climate change.

"The current fossil fuel free-for-all must end now. It is a recipe for permanent climate chaos and suffering," UN Chief Antonio Guterres said in a video message.

"Today, I urge leaders to heed the facts of this alarming report. We must unite behind the science. We must turn pledges into action," he added.

Latest #UnitedInScience report shows climate impacts heading into uncharted territories of destruction.



Yet each year we double-down on our fossil fuel addiction.



I urge leaders to heed the facts of this report & turn pledges into #ClimateAction. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 13, 2022

'Greenhouse gas emission reduction pledges need to be seven times higher'

Guterres in his remarks after the launch of the report said, "Floods, droughts, heatwaves, extreme storms, and wildfires are going from bad to worse, breaking records with ever alarming frequency. Heatwaves in Europe, Colossal floods in Pakistan, Prolonged and severe droughts in China, the Horn of Africa and the United States."

The report finds that the levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N2O) continue to increase. It further said that the temporary reduction in carbon dioxide emissions in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic had 'little impact' on the growth of atmospheric concentrations.

"Heatwaves in Europe. Colossal floods in Pakistan. Severe droughts in China, Horn of Africa and USA ... This year’s #UnitedinScience report shows climate impacts heading into uncharted territory of destruction,” says @antonioguterres#UnitedinSciencehttps://t.co/EqS88lXCZH pic.twitter.com/KhQJUK9HZX — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) September 13, 2022

Furthermore, the report stated that the global fossil carbon dioxide emissions in 2021 were back to the pre-pandemic levels of 2021 after witnessing a drop of 5.4% in 2020 due to lockdowns. According to the preliminary data indicated in the report, global carbon dioxide emissions from January to May in 2022 were 1.2%, which is above the levels recorded during the same period in 2019. The report warned that people will experience "irreversible changes" to the climate system if the world reached a "climate tipping point." It suggested that the greenhouse gas emission reduction pledges need to be seven times higher to achieve the goal of the Paris agreement.

Image: AP/Shutterstock/RepresentativeImage