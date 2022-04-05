UN Chief Slams Nations Over 'broken Climate Promises'; 'Time To Stop Burning Our Planet'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, on Monday, slammed countries for not taking concrete steps to the promises they had made during the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Reacting to the recent report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Guterres said that the report revealed “a litany of broken climate promises” by governments and corporations during the last climate summit. He accused the government and the corporate sector of stocking harmful fossil fuels despite making promises to minimise the use of hazardous energy resources.

The latest @IPCC_CH report is a litany of broken climate promises.



Some government & business leaders are saying one thing, but doing another.



They are lying.



It is time to stop burning our planet. https://t.co/xzccxqwvhE — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 4, 2022

"It is a file of shame, cataloguing the empty pledges that put us firmly on track toward an unlivable world," he said in a statement released on Monday. Further, citing the report submitted by the IPCC, the UN chief said that inaction would result in major cities finding themselves underwater and the world experiencing "unprecedented heatwaves, terrifying storms, widespread water shortages and the extinction of a million species of plants and animals." "Projected global emissions from (national pledges) place limiting global warming to 1.5C beyond reach and make it harder after 2030 to limit warming to 2C," the panel said.

In an op-ed article penned for the Washington Post, Guterres described the latest IPCC report as a litany of broken climate promises, which revealed a yawning gap between climate pledges, and reality. He wrote that high-emitting governments and corporations were not just turning a blind eye but they are also "adding fuel to the flames by continuing to invest in climate-choking industries. Scientists warn that we are already perilously close to tipping points that could lead to cascading and irreversible climate effects."

IPCC reports warn of deadly climate disaster if warnings are ignored

Apart from slamming countries over the current climatic conditions, the UN's top official appreciated the significant decrease in the cost of renewable energy sources since 2010. He highlighted how the governments of numerous countries have reduced the cost of solar and wind energy, and batteries by more than 85%. It is worth mentioning IPCC -- the intergovernmental body of the United Nations, which is responsible for advancing knowledge on human-induced climate change, has recently released a report on climate change wherein it has revealed the deadly effect of ignorance on climate-related warnings. As per the report, in order to limit global warming to around 1.5C (2.7°F), the experts insisted that global greenhouse gas emissions would have to peak “before 2025 at the latest, and be reduced by 43% by 2030”.

Image: AP