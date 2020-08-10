UN Chief Underscores Importance Of Indigenous People Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres while marking the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, underscored the importance of inclusion and participation of the world’s 476 million indigenous peoples in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and on the road ahead towards recovery. Guterres highlighted how indigenous peoples can help offer solutions to the coronavirus pandemic through their traditional practices and knowledge.

"Indigenous peoples’ traditional practices and knowledge also offer solutions that can be replicated elsewhere. For instance, the Karen people of Thailand revived their ancient ritual of 'Kroh Yee' – or village closure – to fight the pandemic. Other Asian countries and in Latin America applied similar strategies, with communities closing off entry to their areas," Guterres said in his message on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

Indigenous people can help contribute to solutions to the #COVID19 pandemic through traditional knowledge & healing.



Guterres also drew attention to the "devastating" impact of the pandemic on indigenous peoples around the world. Guterres said that many have lost their jobs in traditional occupations, the informal sector, or subsistence economies. "Indigenous women – often the main providers of food and nutritious for their families – have been particularly impacted with the closure of markets for handicrafts, produce and other goods, as have indigenous children, who have lost out on education due to lack of access to virtual learning opportunities," he added.

World Indigenous Day

The International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is marked every year on 9 August in recognition of the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations, held in Geneva in 1982. This year, the Day’s theme focused on COVID-19 and indigenous peoples’ resilience. Several events, mostly virtual, were organised across the world, bringing together indigenous peoples’ organizations, UN agencies, member states, civil society groups, and other key stakeholders.

