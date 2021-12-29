Delivering his New Year's message amid surge in COVID-19 cases, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged everyone to work for a restoration that benefits people around the globe, the planet, and prosperity. "Together, let’s make recovery our resolution for 2022," the UN chief wrote on Twitter. He said in the video message, “The world welcomes 2022 with our hopes for the future being tested by deepening poverty and worsening inequality…an unequal distribution of COVID vaccines…climate commitments that fall short, and by ongoing conflict, division, and misinformation,” as per a UN report.

Moments of great difficulty are also moments of great opportunity:



To come together in solidarity.



To unite behind solutions that can benefit all.



And to move forward with hope in what our human family can accomplish.



Together, let’s make recovery our resolution for 2022. pic.twitter.com/l72ISh0b7V — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 29, 2021

Referring to the current COVID-19 scenario, he went on to say that these are "moral and real-life tests," not merely policy tests. "If we commit to making 2022 a year of recovery for everyone," he said then the entire mankind can pass these tests. Further, the UN Chief described how each front's restoration must be carried out and accomplished.

'Everyone should receive COVID vaccine'

The UN Secretary-General believes that to recover from the pandemic everyone should receive the COVID vaccine. In order to save the global economy, he stated that wealthier nations must provide finance, investment, and debt relief to the poor world. Meanwhile, he underlined that a fresh focus must be placed "on science, facts, and reason" in order to recover from distrust and division.

According to Guterres, resolving disputes around the globe, necessitates a revitalised spirit of communication, compromise, as well as reconciliation. While talking about rebuilding the planet, it needs “climate commitments that match the scale and urgency of the crisis”, he added. In addition to this, Antonio Guterres also said, "moments of great difficulty can also be moments of great opportunity to come together in solidarity" as they provide the opportunity to unify behind solutions that benefit everyone.

Meanwhile, as the globe grapples with the new COVID-19 strain Omicron, Guterres appealed for global unity to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. The UN head, in a video message for the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness on December 27, stated that developing worldwide cooperation will give every nation an opportunity to stop the diseases in their tracks. The COVID-19 pandemic, he also said, has demonstrated how quickly an infectious illness may sweep over the planet and overwhelm global health institutions.

