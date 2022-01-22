The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday voiced concerns on five alarms for the globe in 2022 during the time when "the only certainty is more uncertainty”. UN chief further urged nations across the world to establish a new, more optimistic and more equal path. Indicating to the growing COVID-19 outbreak, a morally bankrupt global financial framework, the climate crisis, internet lawlessness, and degraded peace and security, Guterres told the General Assembly, “We face a five-alarm global fire that requires the full mobilization of all countries,” as per a UN report.

UN chief emphasised that nations must "go into emergency mode," and now has been the moment to act because how they respond will define global results for decades. Preventing the propagation of the coronavirus disease must be at the top of everyone's concern, Guterres stated. According to the UN report, at the same time, the virus cannot be used to sabotage human rights, restrict civil liberties, or impose unreasonable restrictions.

'The global financial system is morally bankrupt'

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has also brought attention to the global financial system's failure, something Guterres has been particularly candid about. “Let’s tell it like it is: the global financial system is morally bankrupt. It favours the rich and punishes the poor,” He noted. The system is designed to keep economies stable by helping them through financial shocks like the outbreak, but unbalanced investment, he claims, is leading to unequal restoration from the crisis.

And due to this, poorer nations are growing at their slowest pace, while middle-income nations are refused debt relief despite rising poverty levels. The majority of the world's impoverished are women and girls, who pay a significant price in terms of missed healthcare, schooling, as well as jobs, according to the UN Secretary-General. He added that the gap between affluent and poor countries is widening, resulting in instability, crises, and forced migration. He believes, “These imbalances are not a bug, but a feature of the global financial system,” UN reported.

UN chief talks about climate crisis

According to the UN chief, governments have no option but to respond to the climate catastrophe in "emergency mode." The globe is far from meeting the Paris Agreement's goal of reducing global increase to 1.5 ° C over pre-industrial levels. And to attain carbon neutrality by mid-century, global emissions must be lowered by 45% by the end of the decade, which will need "an avalanche of action" in 2022.

The UN Secretary-General called for the formation of alliances to give financial and technical help to countries, including some of the world's largest polluters, that require aid in shifting from coal to renewable energy.

While technology provides incredible prospects for mankind, Guterres cautioned that increasing digital disarray benefits the most destructive forces while denying regular people chances. He stressed the need of expanding internet connectivity to the almost three billion people who are still without it, as well as addressing hazards including data abuse, disinformation, and cybercrime.

The UN Secretary-General urged for robust legislative frameworks to modify social media corporations' economic models, which benefit from algorithms that reward addiction, fury, and fear at the expense of public safety.

In addition to this, António Guterres reaffirmed the UN's commitment to peace, promising to make every effort to mobilise international action in a variety of sectors throughout the world.

