UN Chief Urges Nations To Take Significant Steps To Vaccinate 40% Of World By 2021

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres claimed on Thursday that the world "cannot defeat a pandemic in an uncoordinated way," and advised nations to take significant action in the upcoming days to vaccinate 40% of the world's population by the end of 2021. While speaking to the media in New York, the UN chief urged the Member States to become "far more ambitious" in their attempts to inoculate 70% of people in all nations by the middle of next year, to fulfill the goal established by the World Health Organization goal (WHO), UN website reported.

Vaccine inequity is giving variants a free pass to run wild.



Countries must make greater progress to achieve @WHO’s global 40% vaccination target by the end of the year & 70% of people in all countries by mid-2022. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) December 17, 2021

According to the UN website, nearly 98 nations have failed to fulfill the end-of-year objective, and 40 countries have yet to vaccinate only 10% of their population, only days before the deadline. Less than 4% of the population in low-income nations is vaccinated. Furthermore, the World Health Organization has reported that the vaccination rates in high-income nations are 8 times greater than in the nations of Africa. At these present rates, the continent will not achieve the 70% mark until August 2024.

'COVID-19 is not going away': UN chief

The Secretary-General feels that "COVID-19 is not going away'' as a result of all of this. “It is becoming clear that vaccines alone will not eradicate the pandemic. Vaccines are averting hospitalization and death for the majority who get them and slowing the spread. But transmissions show no sign of letting up. This is driven by vaccine inequity, hesitancy, and complacency,” he added, as per the UN website.

In addition to this, during the last news conference of the year in New York, Guterres said the globe was "coming to the end of a difficult year". UN chief noted that the COVID pandemic has still been spreading in 2021 with disparities widening, the burden on poor nations increasing, and that the climate catastrophe remained unsolved. Further, Guterres also slammed "lopsided" recovery efforts, saying they are widening disparities and putting more strain on economies and society.

