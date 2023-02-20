UN Chief Urges North Korea To Cease 'provocation' After Kim's Sister Issues Stern Warning

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned North Korea to cease the “provocative actions” and “strongly condemned” the fresh missile test-firing conducted by Pyongyang on Monday, February 20. According to Sputnik, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General asserted that the UN chief warned the Kim Jong Un regime to desist from such provocative actions. On Monday, February 20, South Korea announced that North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles off its east coast. Ahead of the test firing, the sister of the North Korean Supreme Leader, warned that the joint US-South Korean military drills can trigger more such launches.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of yet another ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea," Dujarric said. “Guterres reiterates his calls on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions," the spokesperson of the UN chief added. According to Dujarric, the UN Secretary-General also urged Pyongyang to resume peace negotiations with South Korea and expressed his hopes for the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

Pacific could become a ‘firing range’: Kim’s sister warns

In the midst of all the chaos, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North Korean supreme leader, warned that North Korea could turn the pacific into a “firing range”. The Monday launch came just two days after it was reported that North Korea had fired an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) off Japan’s west coast which prompted joint air exercises by the US and South Korea. Fears of greater nuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula also loom over after the South Korean administration warned that continued provocation by North Korea would lead to the development of a Nuclear deterrent in South Korea.

Kim Jong Un’s sister warned against the increased presence of US strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula. “We are carefully examining the influence it would exert on the security of our state,” she said in a statement. “The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the US forces’ action character,” she added. The recent test firing on the Korean Peninsula and the proclamations by Kim Jong Un’s sister indicated that the tension in the Indo-Pacific regions is bound to rise.