UN Chief Urges International Community To Put An End To Hate & Discrimination

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on August 22 urged the global community to put an end on hate and discrimination while marking the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Violence Based on Religious Belief. The UN chief also warned of a rise in racism since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The head of the global body noted that the spread of the contagion disease has been accompanied by a surge in stigmatization and vilification of communities across the world. Guterres also urged States to protect the right to freedom of religion and belief of people citing a rise of intolerance and violence based on religion or belief against individuals.

Guterres listed some of the disturbing examples of discrimination against religious minorities from across the globe, such as attacks on people and religious sites, and hate crimes, and atrocity crimes targeting populations because of their religion or belief.

'Protect the right to freedom of religion'

"The right to freedom of religion or belief is firmly entrenched in international human rights law and is a cornerstone for inclusive, prosperous, and peaceful societies. States have the primary responsibility to protect the right to freedom of religion and belief," Guterres said in his message on Saturday. "A groundswell of xenophobia, racism and intolerance, violent misogyny, anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hatred is being seen around the world" noting that in some places Christian communities were also being systematically attacked.

The International Day Commemorating the Victims of Violence Based on Religious Belief was created in 2019 by the adoption of a UN resolution of the same name in the 85th plenary meeting on May 28. August 22 was designated as the day to commemorate the victims of violence based on religious belief. The support the States protect the right to religious freedom of people, the United Nations launched initiatives, including Call to Action for Human Rights, a Strategy on Hate Speech and a Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites.

