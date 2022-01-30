UN Chief Urges Taliban To Recognize & Uphold basic Human Rights Of Women, Girls

The Taliban must recognize & uphold women's and girls' fundamental human rights, United Nations' chief Antonio Guterres remarked on January 30. He also pleaded with the international community to release blocked Afghan aid to avoid families from selling their children to buy food.

In a tweet, the UN chief wrote, "In Afghanistan, women & girls are once again being denied their rights to education, employment & equal justice. To demonstrate a real commitment to be a part of the global community, the Taliban must recognize & uphold the basic human rights that belong to every girl & woman."

To demonstrate a real commitment to be a part of the global community, the Taliban must recognize & uphold the basic human rights that belong to every girl & woman. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) January 29, 2022

Antonio Guterres, during a UN council meeting, cautioned that Afghanistan was dangling by a thread as millions of destitute Afghans were fighting to survive amid worsening humanitarian conditions. "I strongly appeal for their release," he said, in response to recent accusations of arbitrary arrests and abductions of female campaigners.

UN Chief urges the intl. community to release humanitarian funds

At the same time, he urged the international community to step up support for the people of Afghanistan, particularly by releasing humanitarian funds that the World Bank and the US government have frozen in Washington. Guterres informed the council that over half of Afghans are suffering from severe hunger, and that some families are selling their newborns to get food.

International aid agencies and donors, according to Guterres, need to jump-start Afghanistan's economy through increased liquidity, including $1.2 billion from a World Bank-managed fund for Afghanistan's reconstruction, which has been frozen since the fundamentalist Taliban seized power in August after US forces withdrew. UN envoy to Afghanistan Deborah Lyons told the council via video connection that the UN continues to push for a relaxation of those restrictions that are squeezing the economy and preventing the full delivery of basic services.

Taliban officials met with western powers in Oslo recently to discuss the humanitarian issue, with western diplomats connecting humanitarian aid to improvements in human rights in Afghanistan. Wednesday's session of the 15-member group, led by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, whose nation currently heads the security council, tried to clarify the mandate of the UN political mission in Afghanistan. The mandate will expire on March 17th, and it will need to be reconsidered in light of the Taliban's resumption to power.

(With inputs from agencies)