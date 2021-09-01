UN Chief Urges World To Fight Racism On International Day For People Of African Descent

The International Day for People of African Descent was celebrated for the first time on 31 August. The day was observed to promote the contributions of the African diaspora around the world and to eliminate all forms of discrimination against people of African descent. Speaking on the occasion, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urged everyone to fight racism and commit to treating people equally. "Let us commit to do our part and advance the promise of equality, justice and dignity for all, Guterres said.

"Let us commit to do our part and advance the promise of equality, justice and dignity for all."@antonioguterres urges everyone, everywhere to #FightRacism on Tuesday's first-ever International Day for People of #AfricanDescent & every day. https://t.co/Fi4z8OrD3p pic.twitter.com/jwZCj4JDJR — United Nations (@UN) August 31, 2021

The UN Secretary-General added, "The first-ever International Day for People of African Descent is a celebration of their enormous contributions to every field of human endeavour. It’s also a long-overdue recognition of the profound injustices they continue to endure and an urgent call for all to fight racism."

UN honours contributions of African diaspora

The United Nations has condemned violent practices and excessive use of force by law enforcement agencies against Africans and people of African descent. The international body also continues to oppose structural racism in criminal justice systems around the world. The Transatlantic Slave Trade is acknowledged by the UN as one of the darkest chapters in human history and upholds human dignity and equality for the victims of slavery, the slave trade, and colonialism, particularly for the people of African descent in the African diaspora.

On the International Day for People of African Descent, the UN Human Rights Office celebrated the important contributions of people of African descent worldwide. The event exposed the world to diverse cultures through film, dance, music, and artwork displayed at the UN Headquarters. Many of the arts highlight the connection between past and present, including the legacy of the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans, colonialism, mass incarceration, and systemic racism.

COVID-19 and the concept of inequality

The UN Human Rights states that the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the inequality in terms of availing quality health care and treatment which has resulted in increased mortality and morbidity for people of African descent. According to the UN reports, the pandemic has emphasized the urgency to address long-standing structural inequalities and systematic racism in health. Inability to recognize an issue is one of the major barriers delaying the full and effective enjoyment of human rights by people of African descent.

(Image: AP/TWITTER)