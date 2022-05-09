UN Chief, US Envoy To Afghan Condemn Taliban's 'head-to-toe' Cover Ruling For Women

The Taliban has again passed a contentious ruling wherein it ordered all Afghan women to wear head-to-toe clothing in public, resulting in condemnation from the international communities. Reacting to the decree, the United States Special Representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, expressed grave concern and said it would impact the relations between the Taliban and the international community. In a series of tweets, the US special envoy expressed his anguish over the decision and said, "I join Afghans from across the country and colleagues worldwide in expressing deep concern over the Taliban's latest policies that restrict women and girls' rights.

"Combined with the continuing ban on girls' access to secondary education and work, restrictions on freedom of movement, and targeting of peaceful protesters," he added.

He reiterated that the Taliban's policies toward women are an affront to human rights and will continue to negatively impact their relations with the international community. The statement from the special convoy came hours after the Taliban passed the decree wherein it ordered women to leave the home only when necessary. The decree also mentioned that male relatives would face punishment, starting with a summons and escalating up to court hearings and jail time, for women’s dress code violations. Meanwhile, UN chief, Antonio Guterres also raised alarm over the contentious decision and urged the Taliban to keep their promises to Afghan women and girls. He also reminded the Taliban leaders of their obligations under international human rights law. "I once again urge the Taliban to keep their promises to Afghan women and girls, and their obligations under international human rights law," Guterres tweeted.

Controversial laws are not new for Afghan women

It is worth mentioning after taking over the leadership of the country, the Taliban made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to allow education and jobs for women. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, the Taliban barred women from educational institutions and working. Earlier last year, it ordered to remove all the banners and posters that include a picture of a woman. While announcing the decree, the spokesman of Kabul municipality, Nematullah Barakzai, said that the Taliban has ordered to immediately remove all the signboards, billboards, and posters from local shops as well as giant shopping malls. According to Barakzai, the Taliban cited the depiction of a woman in any kind of advertisement as being against Islamic law. Besides, it also ordered the clothing shops in Afghanistan's Herat province to "behead" female mannequins, citing the violation of contentious "Sharia" law.

Image: @US4AfghanPeace/Twitter/AP