UN Chief Warns Of 'multiple Famines'; Seeks Coordinated Efforts To Fight Global Crisis

As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, the war has not only resulted in massive destruction on both sides but has also triggered the global food crisis, which is growing worse with each passing day. Given this, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for bold actions that need to be taken in this direction and coordinated responses to eliminate the ongoing food crisis. While speaking at a UN General Assembly high-level special event titled "Time to Act Together: Coordinating Policy Response to the Global Food Crisis," Guterres reiterated the need for immediate action to avoid catastrophe. He also highlighted that this year the world is facing a real risk of "multiple families".

"We face a real risk of multiple famines this year. And next year could be even worse. But we can avoid this catastrophe if we act now and if we act together to craft bold and coordinated policy responses," the UN chief noted.

Speaking about the food grains blocked at Ukrainian ports by Russian troops, the UN Secretary-General averred that the current situation calls for immediate reintegration of Ukraine's produce and Russia's food fertilizer into the world markets and keeping global trade open. While addressing the event, Guterres also stressed the ways to tackle the financial crisis faced by several countries across the world.

He also mentioned the need to immediately unlock all possible resources to enhance social protection and support smallholder and family farmers to increase productivity and self-reliance. "And it means transforming food systems at every level—to put affordable, healthy, and sustainable diets within reach of every person, everywhere," he added.

Global crisis triggered by high food prices likely to drive millions more into extreme poverty: World Bank

According to the World Bank's July 15 report, the record-breaking high food prices have triggered a global crisis that is likely to push millions of people into more chaotic situations than ever. The global food crisis caused by high food prices "will drive millions more into extreme poverty, magnifying hunger and malnutrition," the report noted.

The World Bank's report mentioned the war in Ukraine as one of the major contributing reasons for disrupting the supply chain. The World Bank's report mentioned, "The war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, and the continued economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic are reversing years of development gains and pushing food prices to all-time highs."

Rising food prices have a greater impact on people in low-and middle-income countries since they spend a larger share of their income on food than people in high-income countries. "This brief looks at rising food insecurity and World Bank responses to date," it further read.

