UN Chief Welcomes ASEAN's Appointment Of Brunei Minister As Envoy To End Myanmar Crisis

On Thursday, the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the appointment of second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof from Brunei as a special envoy to Myanmar. Yusof has been appointed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). "The Secretary-General welcomes...Erywan Yusof...as Special Envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar," ANI quoted UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Speaking about the UN agenda for Myanmar, chief Guterres said that the United Nations looks forward to "continuing cooperation with ASEAN on coherent response to Myanmar crisis." He reiterated his call to the Myanmar military to respect the will of people and refrain from violence. The UN has also focused on extending "humanitarian and life-saving assistance" along with unimpeded support to all the international communities which tend to cooperate on the same, spokesperson Dujarric added.

ASEAN decision on 'Crisis Envoy' for Myanmar

After a month-long delay in discussions, the Southeast Asian Foreign Ministers appointed Brunei's Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof as the special envoy to Myanmar. According to a joint statement released after the annual meeting, foreign ministers of the Southeast Asians said that Erywan would begin his work as a mediator to "build trust and confidence with full access to all parties concerned," the ANI reported from Kuala Lumpur.

In the last meeting, three members from Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia were shortlisted to be designated as the bloc's special envoy to try and induce settlement terms between the ruling generals and the Aung San Suu Kyi-led rival parties in Myanmar. Even though rival parties favoured the Thai envoy, the ASEAN was quite unsure about the reactions from the Myanmar junta. Such matters resulted in painstakingly slow progress to decide an envoy who would ensure fruitful mediation between the two powers in Myanmar, and an ASEAN member informed ANI under the clause of anonymity. Finally, the ASEAN was later able to persuade the military government to allow a mediator to resolve the year-long impasse in the country.

The ASEAN has been concerned about violence, and political crisis amidst the out-of-control pandemic in military-ruled Myanmar after the Aung San Suu Kyi's government was toppled in February this year. However, the organisation was cuffed due to its pacts of non-interference in the internal affairs of the member nations.

The Myanmar conflict

On February 1, the Myanmar junta deposed the Aung San Suu Kyi-led NLD government and annulled the November 2021 general elections. The Commander-in-Chief declared a year-long emergency in the state after President Win Mynt was charged with breaching COVID-19 pandemic restrictions under the 25 section of the National Disaster Management Law. The junta also detained the State Councillor Aung San Suu Kyi and the Ministers of Parliament.

The coup d'etat triggered a wave of protests and paved the way for mass violence in the country. According to data from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), as many as 945 people have been killed since the military takeover took place in February. On August 1, Military Commander Min Aung Hlaing declared that he would remain in charge until 2023, when he plans to hold an election.

