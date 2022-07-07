A UN report found that 3 out of 10 households (over 6 million) are uncertain about their next meal as inflation hits a historic high of 57% in Sri Lanka. According to the latest food insecurity assessment from the World Food Programme (WFP), released on Wednesday, the skyrocketing price of fuels, food and other basic commodities has left Sri Lankan families to face an acute shortage of nutritious food. The report found around 6.26 million Sri Lankans are unsure about their meals. Besides, the UN report found around 61% of households are regularly using coping strategies to either slash their budget for food or consume increasingly less nutritious meals. The report claimed that the country's middle and lower-income classes are getting less salaries, which could lead to a further deepening of the food crisis. "These days, we don’t have a proper meal but eat only rice and gravy," one woman told WFP.

Soaring inflation in Sri Lanka and debt

As the inflation rate climbed to 57.4%, the food prices have gone out of the hands of the common man, who has been already facing a job crisis, more irregular salaries, and high energy prices. The situation crippled the ability to put nutritious meals on the table, rendering two in five households without adequate diets. The food security situation is worst among people working in the farming estates sector – such as large tea plantations - where more than half of households are food insecure, according to WFP. In urban areas, people are using their savings to buy food and other essentials while the rural population is already running on credit to meet their daily basic requirements. "Poor families in cities and those who work on estates have seen their incomes plummet while market prices have soared," the WFP official said.

Munivara, like many other parents across Sri Lanka, is now out of work and being priced out of affording essential food for her family.



Sri Lanka food crisis turning severe health problem for pregnant women

Meanwhile, the report warned the severe food crisis may result in more deaths of pregnant women and their children. According to WFP Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific Anthea Webb, pregnant mothers need to eat nutritious meals every day, but the poorest find it harder and harder to afford the basics. She told a local television station that by skipping meals, pregnant women were putting themselves and their children’s health at risk in a way that "carries throughout your life". In order to meet the demands of pregnant women, the WFP has been WFP has been distributing monthly food vouchers to pregnant women, valued at $40, in some of the poorest neighbourhoods, alongside antenatal care provided by the local government.

Wickremesinghe says the financial condition of the country depends on IMF aid

Earlier this month, newly-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the nation was targeting $5 billion for repayments and $1 billion to support the country's reserves. He said that the discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are currently going on and was optimistic that the negotiations would conclude this month. Further, he clarified that the debt restructuring has already begun after the appointment of financial and legal advisors. According to the Sri Lankan PM, the financial condition of the country will depend on the agreement with the IMF, if reached positively.

PM Ranil accuses the Rajapaksa govt of the current situation

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan PM blamed the earlier government for the food crisis in the country. According to him, the Mahinda Rajapaksa-led government had abruptly implemented a 100% organic agriculture model by banning chemical fertilisers. He said this resulted in the collapse of the agriculture sector. Moreover, he claimed that foreign exchange shortages caused by a fall in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic were also a major reason for the current situation. However, this time, securing fertiliser and compiling a food security program were being given equal priority, he maintained.

