UN Concerned Over Rising Food And Fuel Prices In Myanmar As Tensions Escalate

The United Nations on Tuesday announced that at least 138 people have lost their lives, including women and children, in the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar. The global agency said that over 50 people were killed on Sunday alone, marking one of the deadliest days since the start of last month’s pro-democracy protests. The United Nations said violence against peaceful protesters in Myanmar has risen sharply in the last couple of weeks.

The United Nations also raised concern about the rising food and fuel prices in the South-East Asian nation, where people have been protesting against the military coup for more than one and a half months. Prices of basic food products have skyrocketed in Myanmar, with some places reporting spikes as high as 25-30%. The international agency said the price of rice, which is a staple in the Burmese food culture, rose by about 3% on average in markets across the country.

“These initial signs are troubling, especially for the most vulnerable people who were already living meal-to-meal. Coming on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, if these price trends continue they will severely undermine the ability of the poorest and most vulnerable to put enough food on the family table,” WFP’s Stephen Anderson said on Tuesday. READ | Some Myanmar protests escape violence, but tensions remain

The situation in Myanmar is getting worse day by day with the military intensifying crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, politicians, journalists, and activists. Over the past weekend, security forces in Myanmar opened fire on protesters throughout the country, killing more than 50 people with live ammunition.

Myanmar coup

Myanmar’s military conducted a coup on February 1, overthrowing the democratically-elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The military accused the government of engaging in illegal activities, including election fraud and corruption. The junta claimed to be representing the will of the people. However, experts suggest that the coup was orchestrated because the junta feared that Suu Kyi’s government would try to reduce the number of seats reserved for the military in the parliament after winning the 2020 election with a landslide.

After the coup, thousands of protesters took to the streets to oppose the overthrow of the government and to demand the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. The military came crashing hard on pro-democracy protesters, using violent measures to stop and discourage demonstrations from expressing their views.