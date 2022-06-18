UN Condemns Attack On Gurdwara In Kabul, Calls For Protection Of Minorities In Afghanistan

The United Nations Mission has 'strongly' condemned the terrorist attack on Gurdwara in Kabul which caused numerous casualties. Taking to Twitter, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has called for the protection of all minorities in Afghanistan, including Sikhs, Hazaras and Sufis.

The statement of the United Nations Mission comes after two civilians, including a Sikh and a security guard died while seven others were injured after Gurdwara Karte Parwan witnessed explosion and gunfire in Kabul on 18 June.

The UNAMA has stressed that the attacks on civilians must stop immediately in Afghanistan. As per ANI, the attack on the Sikh shrine followed an explosion outside the gate of the Gurdwara. Some of the nearby shops also caught fire due to the attack on Gurdwara. Terrorists belonging to ISIS-Khorasan carried out attack on Gurdwara.

About 25-30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were inside the Gurdwara for morning prayers when the attack took place, according to ANI. Around 10 to 15 people were able to escape from the Gurdwara.

Abdul Nafay Takor, spokesperson of the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs said that seven people have been wounded in the attack and they have been taken to the hospital. Two people who were killed in the attack included a Sikh devotee and a security guard.

According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, a vehicle with explosives to target the "Dharamshala" was stopped from reaching the spot and all the attackers have been killed.

EAM Jaishankar condemns attack on Kabul's Gurdwara

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called the attack on a Gurdwara in Afghanistan's Kabul a "cowardly" act. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar said that the attack should be condemned in the strongest terms by everyone.

EAM Jaishankar said that they have been closely monitoring the developments since receiving information regarding the attack. He stressed that their first and foremost concern remains the welfare of the community. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also issued a statement regarding the attack on Gurdwara. Taking to Twitter, Bagchi said, "We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city."

