UN Condemns Kazakhstan Over Use Of Blue Peacekeeper Helmets By Its Forces: Reports

The United Nations has condemned Kazakhstan after images surfaced showing its armed forces wearing the UN's distinctive blue helmets during last week's violence and crackdown on protests, which resulted in the death of at least 164 people. According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, the issue has been addressed after the organisation raised the matter to Kazakhstan's diplomatic outpost in New York over the apparent use of UN peacekeeping equipment, The National reported on Tuesday. Photos on various news websites and social media appeared to show troops on Kazakhstan's streets wearing UN blue helmets. These are only authorised to be worn by peacekeepers acting under a UN Security Council mandate, the report stated.

"UN insignia can only be worn by UN troops and police when they are exercising their statutory duty as UN peacekeepers. We expressed our concern to Kazakhstan's permanent mission over the matter, and they have assured us that the problem has been resolved," Dujarric was quoted as saying by The National. According to the report, The blue helmet worn by UN peacekeepers symbolises the international body's most well-known function. The UN has more than 86,000 personnel from 121 nations engaged in a dozen missions in the world's hotspots.

Protests erupted in Kazakhstan last week

It is pertinent to mention here that a wave of protests, that descended into violence, swept across Kazakhstan last week following a dramatic increase in gas prices. Despite the government's efforts to calm the unrest and promises to lower prices, violence erupted, with extensive clashes with law enforcement personnel occurring in numerous regions. Meanwhile, the government has declared a state of emergency until January 19 due to the prevailing situation. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan's President, requested help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in resolving the matter, and peacekeepers were dispatched to the country.

Law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation into causes of mass riots

Earlier on Friday (Jan 7), Tokayev announced that the administration had reached an agreement with nonviolent demonstrators on pressing social and economic issues. Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry stated that the country's law enforcement will conduct a thorough investigation into the causes of the mass riots and disclose the findings to the international community. Meanwhile, the government has also urged the media not to misrepresent the turmoil in the country, emphasising that law enforcement and the military are now fighting terrorists rather than peaceful protestors, as per Sputnik.

